20 Delhi Schools Under Bomb Threat, Police And Fire Teams Deployed: Fear Sweeps National Capital

More than 20 schools in Delhi have received bomb threats via emails, officials said on Friday. According to the police, the Richmond Global School in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area has reported getting a bomb threat.

The fire department and Delhi police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the bomb threats, the Department of Delhi Fire Services said. Further investigation is underway.

This comes days after nearly ten schools and one college in the national capital received bomb threats via email over the last three days, prompting police action and temporary closures.

According to the Police the bomb threat letter said, ” Hello. I am writing to let you know that I have placed several explosive devices (trinitrotoluene) within school classrooms. The explosives are skillfully hidden, in black plastic bags. I will erase every last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive. I will gladly laugh when I will watch the news, only to see the parents show up at the school and to be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children.”

“You all deserve to suffer. I truly hate my life, I will commit suicide after the news, will slit my throat and slit my wrists. I was never truly helped, psychiatrists, psychologists, no one has ever cared and no one will ever care. You only care about medicating the helpless and clueless humans’ psychiatrists never tell you that those meds ruin your organs or that they cause disgusting weight gain. You brainwash people into thinking psychiatric meds can help them. But they don’t. I a living proof that they do not. You all deserve this. You deserve to suffer just like me,” the letter read.

Earlier, on Wednesday morning, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya announced it would remain closed for the day as advised by the police.

According to officials, the schools that received threats include St. Thomas School in Dwarka, Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj, The Mother’s International School in Hauz Khas, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate.

Following the alerts, personnel from the Delhi Police and the bomb disposal squad were deployed to the school premises. Fire tenders were also sent to the affected locations.

“Due to a potential bomb threat received this morning, and as advised by the police, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya will remain closed today, 16th July, 2025. A Bomb Disposal Squad is conducting a full sanitisation of the premises. We will keep you updated,” the Sardar Patel Vidyalaya said in an email addressed to parents of students enrolled in the school.

According to officials, fire tenders and police teams were dispatched to the premises of St. Thomas School and Vasant Valley School after receiving bomb threats via email. The Fire Department stated that nothing suspicious has been found.

Earlier, St. Stephen’s College at the University of Delhi also received a bomb threat. The email claimed that a bomb had been planted in the library, officials said.

The locations were evacuated, and the Delhi Police Bomb Squad, Dog Squad, Delhi Fire Brigade team, and Special Staff team are on the spot. It was cordoned off, and a thorough AS check is being conducted. So far, nothing suspicious has been found, according to the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police further stated that no other college has provided them with any such information to date.

On Monday, two schools in Chanakyapuri and the Dwarka area of Delhi also received bomb threats via the Delhi Police’s mail. No explosives were found in the combing operation.

