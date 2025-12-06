‘4 Din Se Bina Khaye…’: Indigo Passengers Lose Cool, Gets Into Heated Argument With Airline Staffs, WATCH

A fresh video from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport showed passengers getting into a heated argument with IndiGo staff as the airline continued to cancel flights across India. The video, shared by ANI on X, captured distressed passengers at the ticket counter questioning the airline about the repeated delays.

One passenger said they had been staying at the airport for three to four days without food. The passenger repeatedly knocked on the glass window, asking to speak with a manager, while staff members asked him not to knock. Several others also raised their concerns at the counter.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | IndiGo passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, lose their cool and get into a heated argument with the airline staff at the ticket counter, amid the nationwide IndiGo flight cancellations. pic.twitter.com/lMWqs0joNQ — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2025

IndiGo Crisis Continues For Fifth Day

The nationwide IndiGo crisis entered its fifth consecutive day, with several passengers posting videos online showing their struggles at airports. IndiGo cancelled hundreds of flights each day due to crew shortages, causing heavy disruption on multiple routes. With fewer flights available, ticket prices on some routes increased sharply.

On Friday alone, the airline cancelled more than 1,000 flights. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers released a video statement apologising for the inconvenience caused to passengers and stated that the airline expected fewer than 1,000 cancellations on Saturday as it worked to stabilise operations.

Government Directs IndiGo To Speed Up Refunds

The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued strict instructions to IndiGo to complete all pending passenger refunds without delay. The ministry ordered that refunds for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be processed by 8:00 pm on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Airlines were also instructed not to charge any rescheduling fees for passengers affected by cancellations.

The ministry warned that any delay in refund processing would lead to immediate regulatory action. IndiGo was further told to set up special support and refund teams to directly contact impacted passengers and provide timely assistance.

The government also issued a separate direction to all airlines to follow fare caps until the situation stabilises. The advisory came after airfares on several routes shot up sharply on Friday.

A one-way, one-stop economy ticket for a SpiceJet flight from Kolkata to Mumbai on December 6 touched ₹90,000, while an Air India economy ticket for the Mumbai-Bhubaneswar route went as high as ₹84,485, according to PTI. The government said it has taken note of the sudden fare surge and instructed airlines to prevent unreasonable price hikes while cancellations continue across the country.