40-Year-Old Mumbai Woman Teacher Accused Of Grooming 16-Year-Old Student For Sex: Shocking Details Revealed

A woman teacher from a Mumbai school has been arrested for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student over a year. She allegedly abused him in hotels, gave him alcohol and pills, and used a female friend to manipulate him. Both the teacher and the friend are now booked under the POCSO Act.

A 40-year-old Mumbai teacher was arrested for sexually assaulting her 16-year-old student over a year.

Last Updated: July 2, 2025 23:28:31 IST

A 40-year-old female teacher from a reputed school has been arrested for sexually abusing a 16 year old male student for more than a year. The married woman, who has children, took the student to five-star hotels and made the student drink alcohol and gave him pills for anxiety before sexual abusing him.

The abuse was uncovered after the victim’s family observed a complete change in his behaviour. The family initially became concerned about their son, and after they spoke to him, they were horrified to find out that their son had been abused. They immediately went to the police to file a report.

The police explained that the teacher began showing an inappropriate interest in the male student during preparations for the school’s annual function in December 2023 when the males student and teacher were one of the couples in the dance group’s meetings.

However, the situation escalated when the teacher involved the boy’s female friend to persuade him into accepting the relationship. The girl allegedly told the minor that relationships between older women and teenage boys were common and even convinced him that he and the teacher were “made for each other.”

The female friend has also been booked in the case, as she played an active role in manipulating the boy’s decision.

Eventually, the boy gave in. The teacher picked him up in her car, took him to an isolated area, and allegedly forced herself on him, the police said.

What followed was a pattern of repeated abuse. The accused started taking the boy to luxury hotels, gave him alcohol, and after noticing signs of severe anxiety, gave him anti-anxiety medication to calm him down—further exposing him to psychological distress.

The victim completed his schooling, and the family believed the teacher would stop contacting him. But the woman tried to reach out to him again through their domestic help, insisting on meeting. That was when the family decided to take legal action.

Police have confirmed that the teacher has been detained under multiple sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code. Police also said they have filed a case against the female friend who facilitated the abuse.

The investigation continues with police activities such as evidence gathering including hotel bookings, CCTV footage and text messages exchanged by the accused and the minor.

The school is silent about the incident and the community is still shocked. Child safety in schools is again in the spotlight, particularly the trust in the student and teacher relationship.

Authorities are encouraging parents to maintain contact with their child’s emotional wellbeing and educational institutions in order to provide systems.

The alleged has formally been placed into judicial custody and the case is being closely monitored by child rights organizations and law enforcement authorities.

