LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown
LIVE TV
Home > India > 50% To 18% Tariffs, Duty-Free Access, Protected Farms: How India Emerges Stronger In Landmark US Trade Deal

50% To 18% Tariffs, Duty-Free Access, Protected Farms: How India Emerges Stronger In Landmark US Trade Deal

India and the United States released a joint statement outlining the contours of a major trade framework. The deal promises steep tariff cuts, duty-free access for key Indian sectors, and deeper technology cooperation. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal called it a “landmark framework” that could unlock jobs and exports across sectors.

India–US trade deal cuts tariffs, boosts exports, protects farmers, and opens a $30 trillion US market. Photo: ANI.
India–US trade deal cuts tariffs, boosts exports, protects farmers, and opens a $30 trillion US market. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 7, 2026 14:34:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

50% To 18% Tariffs, Duty-Free Access, Protected Farms: How India Emerges Stronger In Landmark US Trade Deal

India and the US have released a joint statement detailing the trade deal announced by US President Donald Trump last week and later hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal described the agreement as a “landmark framework”, saying it opens up access to a USD 30 trillion US market for Indian exporters and has the potential to generate lakhs of jobs, particularly for MSMEs, farmers, and young workers.

How India Gains From The Trade Deal With US

Triffs Reduced From 50% to 18%

One of the most tangible gains for India is the steep reduction in US reciprocal tariffs on Indian exports. The United States has agreed to cut duties from 50% to 18% across several categories.

Until now, the 50% tariff acted as a major barrier, effectively pricing out thousands of Indian businesses from the US market.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: PoK Slips Out Of Pakistan’s Hands? US Shares New Map Showing Entire J&K, Aksai Chin As Part Of India, Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Left Red-Faced

Duty-Free Entry for Pharmaceuticals, Gems and Aircraft Parts

Beyond tariff reductions, the joint statement outlines plans for complete tariff elimination in some of India’s strongest export sectors once the interim agreement is fully concluded.

Generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts will receive duty-free access to the US market. 

According to Goyal, duty-free access for these sectors will “further enhance India’s export competitiveness and Make in India”.

Cooperation on Technology, AI Hardware and Supply Chains

The agreement also deepens cooperation on high-end technology, particularly hardware critical for artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure. Both sides have committed to expanding trade in graphic processing units (GPUs) and strengthening collaboration on semiconductors and export-control coordination.

Easing Non-Tariff Barriers

The deal places strong emphasis on easing non-tariff barriers. India and the US will coordinate testing standards, certification processes and conformity assessments across mutually identified sectors.

For businesses, this translates into fewer duplicate tests, greater regulatory predictability and faster approval timelines.

Sensitive Farm and Dairy Sectors Remain Protected

India has kept its most politically and economically sensitive agricultural sectors outside the scope of tariff liberalisation. Staples such as wheat, rice, maize, dairy, poultry, and several vegetables remain fully protected.

Goyal said that the agreement “completely protects sensitive agricultural and dairy products”, ensuring rural livelihoods are not disrupted. 

India-US Trade Deal: What Has India Conceded?

Russian Oil Purchases

The joint statement reveals India has conceded for the deal to materialise.

Of the earlier 50% US tariff on Indian goods, 25% was imposed specifically due to India’s purchases of Russian oil. 

A separate order issued alongside the joint statement clarifies that the additional 25% tariff is being revoked only because “India has committed to stop directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil, has represented that it will purchase United States energy products from the United States, and has recently committed to a framework with the United States to expand defense cooperation over the next 10 years”.

The order adds that the US “shall monitor whether India resumes directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil”, warning that any such finding could lead to “additional action”, including the reimposition of the 25% tariff.

India has consistently maintained that its energy purchases are guided by “market considerations” rather than political alignment and has pointed out that Russian oil imports have already declined sharply in recent months.

Concessions in Agriculture, Not Fully Opened

India has avoided blanket tariff reductions in agriculture and dairy, sectors it has long treated as livelihood concerns rather than purely trade issues. However, India has allowed certain concessions.

The joint statement lists a “wide range” of US agricultural products that will gain greater access, including dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, soybean oil, wine and spirits.

These categories are unlikely to have a large-scale impact on Indian farming. 

India To Import $500 Billion US Products

From Washington’s perspective, the agreement is anchored in a sharp expansion of exports to India. The joint statement states, “India intends to purchase $500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over the next 5 years”.

Taken together, the framework delivers substantial market access and tariff relief for Indian exporters, while also extracting commitments from India, on energy sourcing, defence cooperation and import volumes.

Also Read: PM Modi Hails India–US Trade Deal, Calls It ‘Great News’ As Both Nations Announce Framework For Interim Agreement

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 2:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-1India US trade dealpiyush goyalRussian oiltrump tariffsWorld news

RELATED News

Who Is Ritu Tawde? BJP’s Picks For Mumbai Mayor Candidate, Shiv Sena Loses Grip After 25 Years

PoK Slips Out Of Pakistan’s Hands? US Shares New Map Showing Entire J&K, Aksai Chin As Part Of India, Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Left Red-Faced

PM Modi Hails India–US Trade Deal, Calls It ‘Great News’ As Both Nations Announce Framework For Interim Agreement

Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers Hit Pause: Nationwide ‘All India Breakdown’ Strike Today—How Commuters Will Be Affected

Greater Noida Horror: Delhi Police Constable Arrested After Woman Injured In Suicide Attempt With Service Weapon

LATEST NEWS

T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Badshah, Nora Fatehi Set To Dazzle At Wankhede | Live Streaming And How To Watch

Dubstep Launches Buzz X12 wireless Earbuds- Love Edition Exclusively On Swiggy Instamart With ENC, Bluetooth v5.4 At Just Rs…

PAK vs NED | Babar Azam Trolled After Pakistan’s Nervy Win Over Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2026, Fans Shame Former Pak Captain For Another Batting Failure

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Movie Review: Shubhangi Atre Shines, But Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour Comedy Falls Flat, TV Charm Fails to Translate to the Big Screen

Islamabad Blast: Islamic State Pakistan Province Claims Deadly Mosque Attack That Killed 31 And Injured 169, Names Saifullah Ansari As Suicide Bomber

Roka On The Run: Family Holds Unusual Engagement Ceremony At Mumbai Metro Station, Netizens React | Watch VIRAL Video

Fractal Analytics IPO: India’s First AI-Focused Company Goes Public Soon – ₹2,833.90 Crore Opportunity for Investors

SAIL Recruitment 2025 Admit Card Out For Management Trainee Posts, Check Vacancies, How to Download Admit Card

Suhe Ve Vibe: Fukrey Fame Singer Gandhharv Sachdeva Recreates a Grand Punjabi Wedding with Nishant Malkani and Himanshi Khurana

Sunil Thapa Passes Away At 68: Veteran Actor Dies In Kathmandu, Tributes Pour In For Mary Kom and Family Man Star

50% To 18% Tariffs, Duty-Free Access, Protected Farms: How India Emerges Stronger In Landmark US Trade Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

50% To 18% Tariffs, Duty-Free Access, Protected Farms: How India Emerges Stronger In Landmark US Trade Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

50% To 18% Tariffs, Duty-Free Access, Protected Farms: How India Emerges Stronger In Landmark US Trade Deal
50% To 18% Tariffs, Duty-Free Access, Protected Farms: How India Emerges Stronger In Landmark US Trade Deal
50% To 18% Tariffs, Duty-Free Access, Protected Farms: How India Emerges Stronger In Landmark US Trade Deal
50% To 18% Tariffs, Duty-Free Access, Protected Farms: How India Emerges Stronger In Landmark US Trade Deal

QUICK LINKS