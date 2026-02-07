LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties
LIVE TV
Home > India > PoK Slips Out Of Pakistan’s Hands? US Shares New Map Showing Entire J&K, Aksai Chin As Part Of India, Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Left Red-Faced

PoK Slips Out Of Pakistan’s Hands? US Shares New Map Showing Entire J&K, Aksai Chin As Part Of India, Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Left Red-Faced

Pakistan’s has received an unexpected cartographic shock from the US. During the announcement of an interim India-US trade framework, a map shared by the US Trade Representative showed entire Jammu and Kashmir, including PoK, as part of India. The representation, which also showed Aksai Chin within Indian territory, is a noticeable departure from earlier US mapping practices.

US trade deal map shows PoK and Aksai Chin as part of India, signaling a shift from past US depictions amid India-US reset. Photos: X.
US trade deal map shows PoK and Aksai Chin as part of India, signaling a shift from past US depictions amid India-US reset. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: February 7, 2026 12:44:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PoK Slips Out Of Pakistan’s Hands? US Shares New Map Showing Entire J&K, Aksai Chin As Part Of India, Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Left Red-Faced

Over the past six months, Pakistan’s diplomatic engagement with the United States has intensified significantly, led largely by its military leadership. Army Chief General Asim Munir has visited the US three times during this period and has held two meetings with US President Donald Trump, including a widely publicised lunch in June. Notably, this marked the first instance of a US President meeting Pakistan’s army chief alone, without the presence of any civilian leadership from Islamabad.

The outreach was seen as part of Pakistan’s broader effort to reassert its relevance on the global stage and strengthen ties with Washington amid ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

India-US Trade Deal Comes With A Major Shocker For Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif

As New Delhi and Washington announced the framework for an interim trade agreement on Saturday, an unexpected element of the announcement drew sharp attention on social media. While releasing details of the trade deal, the office of the US Trade Representative shared a map of India that showed the entire Jammu and Kashmir region, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), as part of India.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: PM Modi Hails India–US Trade Deal, Calls It ‘Great News’ As Both Nations Announce Framework For Interim Agreement

The map also showed Aksai Chin as part of India. Aksai Chin, a high-altitude region in eastern Ladakh under Chinese control since 1962, has consistently been claimed by India as its sovereign territory.

Why the US Showing PoK As A Part Of India Is Important

The US showing Aksai Chin and PoK as part of India marks a clear shift from earlier US representations. Traditionally, maps released by the US government or the State Department have included disclaimers or demarcations acknowledging competing territorial claims, particularly in regions such as Jammu and Kashmir and eastern Ladakh.

The absence of any qualifying note or dispute marker on the latest map represents a departure from long-standing US cartographic practice.

While India has never sought external validation of its territorial sovereignty,  consistently maintaining that Jammu and Kashmir is an inalienable part of the country, the development remains diplomatically significant.

PoK Map Shows Reset in India-US Relations

The timing of the development is also notable. India and the US have been recalibrating their relationship under the unpredictable leadership of Donald Trump, following a turbulent phase marked by trade disputes. At one point, Trump imposed a steep 50% tariff on Indian goods, the highest among US allies.

Under the newly announced trade framework, that tariff has now been reduced to 18%, the lowest rate among Asian nations, underscoring a broader reset in bilateral ties.

Also Read: Pakistan: Powerful Explosion Near A Mosque Rocks Islamabad, Several Killed And Multiple Injured As Police And Rescue Team Rush To The Spot, Emergency Imposed In Nearby Areas

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 12:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aksai chindonald trumphome-hero-pos-1india mapIndia US trade dealpakistan newsPOK

RELATED News

PM Modi Hails India–US Trade Deal, Calls It ‘Great News’ As Both Nations Announce Framework For Interim Agreement

Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers Hit Pause: Nationwide ‘All India Breakdown’ Strike Today—How Commuters Will Be Affected

Greater Noida Horror: Delhi Police Constable Arrested After Woman Injured In Suicide Attempt With Service Weapon

Tariff on India Scrapped: Trump Signs Order Lifting 25% Penalty Tariff Over Russian Oil Purchases

Who Is Pappu Yadav? Bihar MP Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case, Says, ‘I Don’t Know What Will Happen’

LATEST NEWS

US-India BTA Framework: Tariff Cuts, Technology Trade Expansion, And Safeguards For Sensitive Sectors

Reliance Consumer Products Snaps Up Australia’s Goodness Group, Nexba Founder; RCPL Shares Poised for Boost

NYC’s First Muslim Mayor Triggers Massive Row: Zohran Mamdani Pushes Pro-Mass Migration Line, Cites ‘Prophet Muhammad, Quran To…’| WATCH

Oppo Find X9s Confirmed: 200MP Camera, Massive 7,000mAh Battery, Powerful Dimensity 9500 Chip – Check Launch Date, Price & Full Specs

WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Bhojpuri Dance Goes Viral After Record-Breaking 175 vs England, Sets India Dressing Room on Fire

8th Pay Commission Update: Will Your Salary Really Double? Here’s How To Calculate DA And How Central Government Employees’ Salaries, Allowances Could Rise In 2026

PoK Slips Out Of Pakistan’s Hands? US Shares New Map Showing Entire J&K, Aksai Chin As Part Of India, Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Left Red-Faced

TS ICET 2026 Notification Released: Check Registration Date and Key Details Here

Who Is Balochistan’s Bashir Zaib? Why BLA Leader’s Desert Motorcycle Video Sparks Ranveer Singh’s ‘Hamza’ From Dhunrandhar Comparisons- Watch Clip

Questions over Chromebook procurement in Andhra Pradesh: GeM flags concerns, public loss feared

PoK Slips Out Of Pakistan’s Hands? US Shares New Map Showing Entire J&K, Aksai Chin As Part Of India, Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Left Red-Faced

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PoK Slips Out Of Pakistan’s Hands? US Shares New Map Showing Entire J&K, Aksai Chin As Part Of India, Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Left Red-Faced

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PoK Slips Out Of Pakistan’s Hands? US Shares New Map Showing Entire J&K, Aksai Chin As Part Of India, Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Left Red-Faced
PoK Slips Out Of Pakistan’s Hands? US Shares New Map Showing Entire J&K, Aksai Chin As Part Of India, Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Left Red-Faced
PoK Slips Out Of Pakistan’s Hands? US Shares New Map Showing Entire J&K, Aksai Chin As Part Of India, Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Left Red-Faced
PoK Slips Out Of Pakistan’s Hands? US Shares New Map Showing Entire J&K, Aksai Chin As Part Of India, Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Left Red-Faced

QUICK LINKS