LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India
LIVE TV
Home > India > A New Dawn Of Patriotism: Kashmir’s Changing Relationship With The Tricolour

A New Dawn Of Patriotism: Kashmir’s Changing Relationship With The Tricolour

Kashmir: Kashmir is witnessing a visible transformation in expressions of national pride an evolution that marks a break from a time when displaying the Tricolour invited hesitation. Republic Day and Independence Day, once approached with caution, have turned into vibrant celebrations across the Valley. Since the abrogation of Article 370, the national flag has come to symbolize not fear, but pride and belonging.

A New Dawn Of Patriotism: Kashmir’s Changing Relationship With The Tricolour (Image Credit: Sources-Muneeb Ul Haq)
A New Dawn Of Patriotism: Kashmir’s Changing Relationship With The Tricolour (Image Credit: Sources-Muneeb Ul Haq)

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: November 26, 2025 18:38:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

A New Dawn Of Patriotism: Kashmir’s Changing Relationship With The Tricolour

Kashmir: Kashmir is witnessing a visible transformation in expressions of national pride an evolution that marks a break from a time when displaying the Tricolour invited hesitation. Republic Day and Independence Day, once approached with caution, have turned into vibrant celebrations across the Valley. Since the abrogation of Article 370, the national flag has come to symbolize not fear, but pride and belonging.

The Schools, universities, private institutions, and marketplaces now proudly display the Tricolour, while the strains of the national anthem echo in classrooms and public gatherings alike.

“This change comes from the heart,” remarked Mohammad Afzal, a cleric from Srinagar. “Today, people sing the anthem with love and dignity. What began as a government effort has now become a heartfelt expression.” Campaigns like Har Ghar Tiranga have fueled this shift, transforming public spaces with a sea of flags and inspiring citizens to participate enthusiastically.

Social activist Touseef Raina noted that the anthem, once rare in public spaces, is now sung freely and with pride. Political voices like Akthar Ahmad link this rise in patriotism with restored peace and normalcy schools run smoothly, businesses flourish, and the long shadow of protests has receded.

From bustling Srinagar to remote Kupwara, mornings begin with the “Jana Gana Mana,” a ritual that unites communities and reinforces a shared sense of identity. According to sociologist Prof. Suresh, this cultural awakening signifies an emotional integration with the nation.

For Kashmir’s youth, holding the Tricolour or singing the national anthem is no longer seen as mere conformity. It has evolved into an expression of confidence, reflecting their sense of hope, stability, renewed identity, and a stronger feeling of belonging within the larger Indian narrative.

ALSO READ: Who Was Jeet Pabari? Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law And Puja Pabari’s Brother Commits Suicide, What Were Allegations Against Him

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 6:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: kashmirKashmir Changing Relationship With Tricolourkashmir newsKashmir Tricolourpatriotism

RELATED News

Who Is Aryan Yadav? Akhilesh Yadav’s Cousin Gets Married To A Ladakhi Girl In Grand Saifai Wedding, Dimple Yadav Spotted Dancing Enthusiastically

Who Was Jeet Pabari? Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law And Puja Pabari’s Brother Commits Suicide, What Were Allegations Against Him

Karnataka CM Row: Siddaramaiah Orders For High Command To Decide Soon; Jarkiholi Confirms Push Citing DKS’ Ambition

Assam Rifles Seize ₹13.33 Crore Meth Haul, Foiling Major Smuggling Attempt Along Indo-Myanmar Border

Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law Jeet Pabari Commits Suicide Amid Legal Battle With Ex-Fiancee

LATEST NEWS

IIT Delhi opens admissions for the seventh batch of its Certification in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning

From the Andes to the Atacama: Chile Beckons as Bollywood’s Next Cinematic Playground

Ahmedabad Declared Official Host City For Commonwealth Games 2030: Here’s What We Know

A New Dawn Of Patriotism: Kashmir’s Changing Relationship With The Tricolour

NAFED Showcases Farmer-Centric Innovation and Quality Products at IITF 2025

10 Most Inspirational Socrates Quotes To Transform Your Life

Andhra Home Guard Suspended For Performing Vulgar Dance With Woman In Front Of Minor Kids, Internet Calls It ‘Disgusting Behaviour’

‘C-Grade Porn Actor’: Imran Khan Once Got Embroiled In ‘Phone Sex’ Row With THIS Woman After An Audio Clip Got Leaked, Here’s How PTI Reacted

Why Is Tata Sierra Being Compared To Defender? Internet Can’t Digest The ‘Ladder’ Feature, Car Lovers Say “Copy Of Land Rover, Sasta Wala”

Imran Khan Net Worth Revealed: Ex-Pakistan PM’s Lavish Lifestyle Surfaces Amid Death Rumours, Owns Luxury Cars, Helicopters, Mansion And…

A New Dawn Of Patriotism: Kashmir’s Changing Relationship With The Tricolour

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

A New Dawn Of Patriotism: Kashmir’s Changing Relationship With The Tricolour

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

A New Dawn Of Patriotism: Kashmir’s Changing Relationship With The Tricolour
A New Dawn Of Patriotism: Kashmir’s Changing Relationship With The Tricolour
A New Dawn Of Patriotism: Kashmir’s Changing Relationship With The Tricolour
A New Dawn Of Patriotism: Kashmir’s Changing Relationship With The Tricolour

QUICK LINKS