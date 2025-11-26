A New Dawn Of Patriotism: Kashmir’s Changing Relationship With The Tricolour

Kashmir: Kashmir is witnessing a visible transformation in expressions of national pride an evolution that marks a break from a time when displaying the Tricolour invited hesitation. Republic Day and Independence Day, once approached with caution, have turned into vibrant celebrations across the Valley. Since the abrogation of Article 370, the national flag has come to symbolize not fear, but pride and belonging.

The Schools, universities, private institutions, and marketplaces now proudly display the Tricolour, while the strains of the national anthem echo in classrooms and public gatherings alike.

“This change comes from the heart,” remarked Mohammad Afzal, a cleric from Srinagar. “Today, people sing the anthem with love and dignity. What began as a government effort has now become a heartfelt expression.” Campaigns like Har Ghar Tiranga have fueled this shift, transforming public spaces with a sea of flags and inspiring citizens to participate enthusiastically.

Social activist Touseef Raina noted that the anthem, once rare in public spaces, is now sung freely and with pride. Political voices like Akthar Ahmad link this rise in patriotism with restored peace and normalcy schools run smoothly, businesses flourish, and the long shadow of protests has receded.

From bustling Srinagar to remote Kupwara, mornings begin with the “Jana Gana Mana,” a ritual that unites communities and reinforces a shared sense of identity. According to sociologist Prof. Suresh, this cultural awakening signifies an emotional integration with the nation.

For Kashmir’s youth, holding the Tricolour or singing the national anthem is no longer seen as mere conformity. It has evolved into an expression of confidence, reflecting their sense of hope, stability, renewed identity, and a stronger feeling of belonging within the larger Indian narrative.

