After Noida Techie's Tragic Drowning, Delhi Biker Dies As He Falls Into Open Jal Board Pit

After Noida Techie's Tragic Drowning, Delhi Biker Dies As He Falls Into Open Jal Board Pit

The family members of Kamal wondered how the excavation site so risky could be left unattended on a transit road and that foul play could not be dismissed.

Last updated: February 6, 2026 14:05:08 IST

An anxious fruitless search came to a tragic end when the young man who had come home after his office in Rohini was found dead in an open water board pit in Janakpuri, the Kamal family. At the time when Kamal did not respond to several phone calls, his family went into frenzied search in various police stations, such as Janakpuri, Sagar Pur, Vikas Puri and Rohini. The police teams also came in with search teams that tracked the last location of his phone tower and searched the vicinity throughout the night.

After Noida Techie’s Tragic Death, Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit- What Is The Case?

The sad finding was reached some time around 7:30 AM when the body of Kamal was discovered in an uncovered pit and his motorbike was near the body. The first inquiries have indicated that he fell to his demise in the hole, though the police are looking at CCTV recordings of the places around the area to put together the last moves. According to the officials of the police, the accusations of passive actions were false as the groups were searching with the family all night long. The event has elicited intense emotions and criticism of laxity. The family members of Kamal wondered how the excavation site so risky could be left unattended on a transit road and that foul play could not be dismissed. Political commentaries were not left behind and the Aam Aadmi Party attributed the fatal accident to bad governance and absence of safety conditions. According to local councillor Raminder Kaur, the pit was part of a continuing PWD work and had no barricades or lights thus making it highly unsafe.

Delhi Jal Board’s Reply

A formal investigation has been commissioned by the Urban Development Minister of Delhi Ashish Sood into the affair. The Delhi Jal Board gave its condolences to the family and said that it was establishing a committee to enquire into the incident and assured that serious action will be taken in case of negligence. Governments have encouraged the population to report hazardous locations to avoid the same tragedies in the future.

