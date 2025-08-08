Ahead Of Tight Security Arrangements On I-Day, Delhi Police Holds Crucial Interstate Co-ordination Meeting

An Interstate Coordination meeting was held on 08.08.2025 at Delhi Police Headquarters ahead of Independence Day celebration 2025 to strengthen cooperation and coordination among various Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and to address various issues related to preparation for the incident-free forthcoming Independence Day 2025 celebrations.

The Commissioner of Police, Delhi, S.B.K. Singh, chaired the meeting, which was attended by senior police officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh, along with senior officers of Central Intelligence/Enforcement Agencies. Spl. CsP/Transport Division, Spl. Cell, L&O Divisions, Crime, Intelligence Division, Protective Security Division, Traffic Divisions, Crime Division, Joint CsP/Ranges, Security, Traffic, Intelligence and DCsP/Districts, Security, Crime, IGI, Railways and Metro, etc. also attended the meeting.

The senior officers have shared intelligence inputs and the anti-terror measures, including border checking, verifications of suspicious elements, etc. Issues related to the movement of paragliders, drones, and other flying objects from the open areas were discussed. Advance information about the movement of any suspicious elements/vehicles was stressed. Interstate gangs operating in the NCR and incidents related to the supply of illegal firearms and narcotics were also discussed at length. Traffic restrictions during Independence Day celebrations and steps to check unauthorized intrusion at borders have been planned, and all officers of other states were requested to cooperate and coordinate for ensuring the effective implementation of the same.

CP Delhi also stressed intensive action against criminal gangs operating in Delhi and NCR, particularly from abroad, by using modern technology. He stressed the need to formulate a joint action plan/strategy for taking concerted action against them.

