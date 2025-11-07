Air Travel Disrupted Again: Mumbai Airport Faces Technical Snag After Delhi Glitch, Several Flights Delayed

Flight operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) were disrupted on Friday following a technical glitch, just hours after a similar malfunction at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, which had affected more than 300 flights earlier in the day.

According to the Mumbai Airport advisory, the flight operations were impacted due to a technical problem with Delhi’s automatic message switching system (AMSS). Authorities concerned are working actively to resolve the issue. The Advisory also stated that passengers may experience flight delays and are advised to stay in touch with their airlines for new updates in flight schedules and departures.

Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, issues a passenger advisory following flight Operations at Mumbai Airport being affected by a technical issue impacting the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) at Delhi, which supports Air Traffic Control flight… pic.twitter.com/McP1jKkkLN — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2025







Jaipur Airport Operations Also Hit by Technical Glitch

Following the disruption of flight operations at Mumbai Airport, Jaipur Airport also issued an advisory, informing passengers about delays caused by a technical issue in Delhi’s Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports Air Traffic Control flight planning.

Authorities stated that efforts are underway to fix the issue as soon as possible and urged passengers to remain in contact with their airlines for the latest flight updates and revised timings.







Delhi Airport Operations Disrupted

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) came to a standstill on Friday morning after a technical issue in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system led to delays. Over 400 flights delayed flight departures were delayed due to the disruption, which crippled India’s busiest airport.

Over 400 flights were delayed at Delhi airport on Friday morning due to technical issues with the air traffic control system. Authorities are working to resolve the problem, but the disruption has affected several airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air, all of which have issued advisories to passengers, urging them to check flight status before traveling.

“Flight operations at Delhi Airport are experiencing delays due to a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports Air Traffic Control data. Controllers are processing flight plans manually, leading to some delays. Technical teams are working to restore the system at the earliest,” the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a statement.

The glitch, officials added, began on Thursday afternoon around 3 pm, preventing air traffic controllers (ATCOs) from automatically receiving flight plans on their screens. “As each task before departure is now being done manually, there is chaos at Delhi ATC currently,” one official said. Another added, “Such a glitch is uncommon and has not happened earlier. Delays are expected to continue until the system is restored.”

Delays Continue

IGIA, which handles over 1,500 flight movements daily, saw massive disruptions. According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, 513 flights were delayed on Thursday, followed by 171 delays on Friday morning.

Today, departure delays averaged up to 53 minutes, with more expected during peak morning hours.

“Controllers are now preparing flight plans manually using available data, a process that is slowing down operations,” an official explained. Technical teams are currently working round the clock to bring the system back online.

Leading carriers, including IndiGo and Air India, have issued advisories on social media platforms urging passengers to check flight statuses before heading to the airport.

IndiGo posted on X, saying, “#6ETravelAdvisory: Flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently experiencing delays due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. As a result, operations at Delhi and several northern regions are impacted. We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience.”