'To Win Every Election, BJP Devises A New Strategy' Says Akhilesh Yadav On Bihar SIR

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision in Bihar is part of BJP's plan to rig polls, accusing it of voter list manipulation. Priyanka Gandhi called the move a "murder of democracy."

Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi accuse BJP of manipulating voter rolls in Bihar. (Photo: ANI)
Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi accuse BJP of manipulating voter rolls in Bihar. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: July 22, 2025 17:58:36 IST

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar by the Election Commission (EC) was proof that the “BJP has prepared something big to commit dishonesty on a large scale” in the upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said while speaking to ANI outside Parliament said, “To win every election, BJP devises a new strategy. Eight crore votes will be done and in one to one-and-half months, you will create a new voter list… In Uttar Pradesh, during the recent by-elections, the police stopped voters with guns. I say with certainty that in Kundarki, if you check the CCTV, you will find the police casting votes. In Ayodhya, these people lost, so it was necessary to defeat Milkipur.”

Yadav said, “The Lok Sabha elections were contested recently, and whatever more or less votes are there… There is a different way. But you are making a new voter list. This means BJP has prepared something big to commit dishonesty on a large scale”

The Samajwadi Party leader said, “I don’t know what kind of machine these BJP people bring to the booths. It can make voter ID cards and Aadhaar cards. So they can make voter ID cards, aadhar cards, and now they are making a new voter list as well.”

Further, commenting on Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation from the post of Vice President, the SP leader said, “Somebody resigned in this temple of democracy. Nobody is asking about health also, and if BJP is not enquiring about health, some there is something wrong.”

Meanwhile, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced major disruptions on the second day of the Monsoon Session today amid Opposition protest over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Earlier, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed strong reservations against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being undertaken by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, accusing the government of “murdering democracy”. “They are murdering democracy. We have been protesting against it, and this is wrong,” Gandhi told ANI.

In a post on X, the Congress leader alleged that elections were “rigged” in Maharashtra earlier by inflating the voter list, and now, attempts to remove voters’ names were being made in Bihar. She labelled the SIR exercise as a “conspiracy to snatch right to vote”.

(With ANI Inputs, except headline nothing has been edited)

Tags: akhilesh yadavBihar Assembly Election 2025

