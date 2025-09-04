‘All Ready’: Delhi Govt Fully Prepared For Rising Yamuna, Says Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Delhi Government Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday confirmed the government was “fully prepared” to address the increasing water level of the Yamuna river following heavy rainfall, while flood-hit families residing in relief camps also raised concerns regarding substandard living conditions.

Talking to ANI, Sirsa explained, “We are completely ready as the water level of the Yamuna river is rising.

“We are monitoring the situation at all times. The situation is currently, under control.”

As per the officials, at 10 a.m. on September Thursday morning, the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge was at 207.47 meters. The level had not moved in the previous two hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms across Delhi this week,, leading officials to be concerned about a new rise in water levels.

Residents in Mayur Vihar camp

However, a ground report by NewsX from the Mayur Vihar relief camps in May provided a different picture. The inmates at the relief camps were angry about poor hygiene, lack of menstrual management, an insufficiency of food, and a lack of medical assistance. Women stated they had to bathe once every few days and exchange sanitary pads in unsanitary conditions, leading to concerns of infection. In the relief camps many toilets were broken or unusable, as many were forced to defecate in the open.

“Too many mosquitoes, too much mud, and no decent medicine. Children are falling sick. Doctors come but do not hear us out,” one of the women claimed, stating further that food provided was half-cooked and unclean.

The opinions in the camps emphasized how women and children continue to be the most vulnerable during floods, and they tend to be left with minimal access to dignity, security, or rudimentary health needs.

While the Delhi government insists the Yamuna situation is “in control,” the state of relief camps highlights the imperative necessity of improved disaster preparedness and gender-sensitive relief efforts.

