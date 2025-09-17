Andhra CM Naidu hails PM Modi's leadership, extends wishes on 75th birthday

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, expressing gratitude for his leadership and determination in guiding the nation.

“Warmest birthday greetings to our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji. We are truly fortunate to have the right leader at the right time, guiding our nation with clarity and determination. His absolute commitment to the people and our nation’s prosperity, reflected in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and the bold reforms he has championed, has touched countless lives and brought meaningful change across the country,” CM Naidu posted on X.

Wishing the Prime Minister good health and many more years of dedicated service, CM Naidu said PM Modi’s leadership had strengthened India’s global standing and expressed confidence in achieving the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“With his devotion, he has strengthened our global standing and continues to steer us towards becoming the world’s leading nation with his roadmap for Viksit Bharat @ 2047. I sincerely wish him good health, boundless energy, and many more years of dedicated service to our great motherland,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also extended 75th birthday wishes to PM Modi, saying he has “instilled a culture of achieving great goals” in the country through his extraordinary leadership. “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. By exemplifying the pinnacle of hard work through your extraordinary leadership, you have instilled a culture of achieving great goals in the country,” the President posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to PM Modi on his birthday, hailing him a symbol of sacrifice and dedication.

In a post on X, Shah said the Prime Minister remains an inspiration for crores of Indians.

“Symbol of sacrifice and dedication, inspiration for crores of countrymen, heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his 75th birthday. Modi ji, who has been working tirelessly, without stopping or tiring, for the welfare of the countrymen for more than five decades in social life, is a living inspiration of ‘Nation First’ for every citizen,” Shah wrote.

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand’s Deoghar, BJP MP Nishkant Dubey wished the Prime Minister good health and questioned why he should retire at this age. “May PM Modi be healthy. When his resolution of Viksit Bharat gets fulfilled in 2047, may that happen under the leadership of PM Modi, we prayed this to Baba Baidyanath. Why should he retire? Trump is the President of the US at the age of 84. Why should PM Modi retire?” he asked.

The BJP has launched a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, to mark PM Modi’s 75th birthday. As part of the drive, the party is organising blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.