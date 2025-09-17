Andhra CM Naidu hails PM Modi's leadership, extends wishes on 75th birthday
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Andhra CM Naidu hails PM Modi's leadership, extends wishes on 75th birthday

Andhra CM Naidu hails PM Modi's leadership, extends wishes on 75th birthday

Andhra CM Naidu hails PM Modi's leadership, extends wishes on 75th birthday

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 13:52:07 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, expressing gratitude for his leadership and determination in guiding the nation.

“Warmest birthday greetings to our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji. We are truly fortunate to have the right leader at the right time, guiding our nation with clarity and determination. His absolute commitment to the people and our nation’s prosperity, reflected in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and the bold reforms he has championed, has touched countless lives and brought meaningful change across the country,” CM Naidu posted on X.

Wishing the Prime Minister good health and many more years of dedicated service, CM Naidu said PM Modi’s leadership had strengthened India’s global standing and expressed confidence in achieving the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“With his devotion, he has strengthened our global standing and continues to steer us towards becoming the world’s leading nation with his roadmap for Viksit Bharat @ 2047. I sincerely wish him good health, boundless energy, and many more years of dedicated service to our great motherland,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also extended 75th birthday wishes to PM Modi, saying he has “instilled a culture of achieving great goals” in the country through his extraordinary leadership. “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. By exemplifying the pinnacle of hard work through your extraordinary leadership, you have instilled a culture of achieving great goals in the country,” the President posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to PM Modi on his birthday, hailing him a symbol of sacrifice and dedication.

In a post on X, Shah said the Prime Minister remains an inspiration for crores of Indians.

“Symbol of sacrifice and dedication, inspiration for crores of countrymen, heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his 75th birthday. Modi ji, who has been working tirelessly, without stopping or tiring, for the welfare of the countrymen for more than five decades in social life, is a living inspiration of ‘Nation First’ for every citizen,” Shah wrote.

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand’s Deoghar, BJP MP Nishkant Dubey wished the Prime Minister good health and questioned why he should retire at this age. “May PM Modi be healthy. When his resolution of Viksit Bharat gets fulfilled in 2047, may that happen under the leadership of PM Modi, we prayed this to Baba Baidyanath. Why should he retire? Trump is the President of the US at the age of 84. Why should PM Modi retire?” he asked.

The BJP has launched a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, to mark PM Modi’s 75th birthday. As part of the drive, the party is organising blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: 2047-vision75th BirthdayAndhra Pradeshandhra-cmbirthday-greetingsN Chandrababu Naidunarendra modinishkant-dubeypm modi’

RELATED News

PM Modi’s Dynamism And Energy Are Truly Astonishing: Shri Ram Bahadur Rai
JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon 2025: A Rain-Soaked Yet Record-Breaking Celebration of Running
Adani Group Defamation Case: Govt Directs Removal Of YouTube, Instagram Content After Delhi Court Order
Explainer | PM Modi’s 75th Birthday: 75 Game-Changing Initiatives Quietly Powering India’s Business Growth, Inside Each Policy That Revolutionized The Economy
Clef Music Awards: Top Labels Tips Music, Warner Music, Universal Music, Among Prominent Music Labels to Participate at India’s Largest Music Awards

LATEST NEWS

China Viral News: Drunk Teen Urinates In A Pot Of Broth, Parents Asked To Pay A Hefty Fine Of Rs 2.6 Crore
"My aim is to perform the best I can": Jaismine Lamboria returns after World Boxing gold
Euro Pratik Sales Day 2 Subscription: All You Need To Know About This Stylish Decor IPO Before Subscribing
Egyptian facts and believes that will shock you
IRE vs ENG 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Ireland vs England Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Former Arsenal star Partey arrives in court over rape charges
IB ACIO Expected Cut off 2025: Check Tier 1 Exam Category Wise Cut Off Marks
At big tech, company staff clash with management over Middle East war
Bigg Boss 19’s Nagma Mirajkar Teases Wedding Plans With Awez Darbar After Getting Evicted: ‘Families Are Already….’
Natalia Janoszek Felt Betrayed By THIS Contestant When Evicted From Bigg Boss 19, Reveals What Different She Would Do If Given Wild Card Entry| NewsX Exclusive
Andhra CM Naidu hails PM Modi's leadership, extends wishes on 75th birthday

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Andhra CM Naidu hails PM Modi's leadership, extends wishes on 75th birthday

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Andhra CM Naidu hails PM Modi's leadership, extends wishes on 75th birthday
Andhra CM Naidu hails PM Modi's leadership, extends wishes on 75th birthday
Andhra CM Naidu hails PM Modi's leadership, extends wishes on 75th birthday
Andhra CM Naidu hails PM Modi's leadership, extends wishes on 75th birthday

QUICK LINKS