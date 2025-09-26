LIVE TV
Andhra Pradesh Chilling CCTV Footage: Toddler Chases Cat, Slips, Dies After Falling Into Boiling Pot Of Milk

Andhra Pradesh Chilling CCTV Footage: Toddler Chases Cat, Slips, Dies After Falling Into Boiling Pot Of Milk

A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, where a 17-month-old girl accidentally fell into a boiling milk container at Ambedkar Gurukul School. CCTV footage shows the toddler chasing a cat before slipping. Despite rushed medical care, the child succumbed to severe burns.

Toddler Dies After Falling Into Hot Milk Container At Anantpur School (Photo: X)
Toddler Dies After Falling Into Hot Milk Container At Anantpur School (Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 26, 2025 14:55:17 IST

In an outrageous act that occurred in the district of Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, a 17-month-old girl died by accident after falling into a boiled milk container that was placed in a school kitchen.

The CCTV shot at the incident happened in the Ambedkar Gurukul School, located close to Korapadu in Bukkarayasamudram mandal, on the day of Saturday, September 20.

CCTV Video of Chilling Clip goes viral

The toddler was captured in the CCTV footage that has been posted online taking steps with her mother at the school kitchen. They both are observed walking close to the container which holds hot milk, but they are observed keeping a distance. One can witness them walking out of the room later.

A few moments later, it is possible to see the toddler coming into the room again, however, without her mother, chasing a cat. The cat is observed approaching the container and the child trailed him. Within seconds, she fell and fell into the container of milk when she comes near it.

This was where the toddler burst into wailing and made an attempt to climb up, but could not. The poor child can then be seen struggling to pull himself on his feet when the boiling milk spills on her body.

One can see the presence of vapours surrounding her body as she stands up trying to jump out of the boiling milk. As the video stops, her mother arrives at the scene where she is screaming and takes her out of the container.

Anantapur Tragedy: 17-Month-Old Girl Dies

According to TV9, the deceased is Akshita, the daughter of Krishna Veni who is a security guard at the school. Krishna Veni had reported to work on the incident day carrying her toddler. As she was busy in her employment Akshita, the little one, was left to play around.

The toddler then proceeded to go close to the hot container and fell in it accidentally. Krishna Veni ran over to the kitchen and dragged her out after hearing her daughter cry. The child has been badly burnt and rushed to the Anantapur Government Hospital.

She was sent to Kurnool Government Hospital by doctors there so that she could be given advanced treatment. The report states that Akshita died of her injuries because of the degree of the burns despite the attempts to save her life.

Trigger Warning: The pictures are disturbing. Viewers’ discretion advised.

Tags: Anantpur School

Andhra Pradesh Chilling CCTV Footage: Toddler Chases Cat, Slips, Dies After Falling Into Boiling Pot Of Milk

QUICK LINKS