Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Heated Domestic Row Turns Ugly, Woman Brutally Stabs Husband To Death After Fight Over Loud TV Volume

Andhra Pradesh Crime: A woman in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district stabbed her husband to death after an argument about the TV volume took a violent turn.

Sheikh Ahmed, 27, worked as an AC mechanic. The trouble started when Ahmed asked his wife, Kranthi, to turn down the TV. One thing led to another, and the argument spiralled out of control. In a burst of anger, Kranthi grabbed a knife and attacked him, leaving him badly injured.

Neighbours heard the commotion and rushed to help. They got Ahmed to the government hospital in Vijayawada, but doctors couldn’t save him.

Police have filed a case and are now digging into what happened.

Rape and murder of a 2-year-old in Andhra Pradesh

The case has shaken Andhra Pradesh. Kulvardhan, 30, the main suspect in the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl, turned up dead on Wednesday in Kanasanivaripalle Lake, Kurabalakota. Police say he took his own life.

He’d been on the run since Tuesday, right after police found the girl’s body stuffed inside a water drum at his house in Neerugattuvaripalli, Madanapalle.

Early Wednesday, officers pulled his body from the lake and brought it back to Madanapalle for autopsy and the usual procedures.

Things moved quickly after the girl’s body was found. She was a second-grader, just out playing near her home on Monday evening when she disappeared. Her family realised something was wrong and called the police around 7 that night.

CCTV footage proved crucial. Officers say the video shows Kulvardhan coaxing the child into his house. But here’s the part that stings: police actually went to his place around 1:30 in the morning, saw him apparently sleeping through a window, and left without going inside.

