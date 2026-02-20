LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens
LIVE TV
Home > India > Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Heated Domestic Row Turns Ugly, Woman Brutally Stabs Husband To Death After Fight Over Loud TV Volume

Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Heated Domestic Row Turns Ugly, Woman Brutally Stabs Husband To Death After Fight Over Loud TV Volume

A 27-year-old AC mechanic, Sheikh Ahmed, was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district after a heated argument over TV volume escalated.

Andhra Woman Stabs Husband To Death After Fight Over TV Volume (AI-Generated Image)
Andhra Woman Stabs Husband To Death After Fight Over TV Volume (AI-Generated Image)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 20, 2026 15:25:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Heated Domestic Row Turns Ugly, Woman Brutally Stabs Husband To Death After Fight Over Loud TV Volume

Andhra Pradesh Crime: A woman in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district stabbed her husband to death after an argument about the TV volume took a violent turn.

Andhra Pradesh Murder

Sheikh Ahmed, 27, worked as an AC mechanic. The trouble started when Ahmed asked his wife, Kranthi, to turn down the TV. One thing led to another, and the argument spiralled out of control. In a burst of anger, Kranthi grabbed a knife and attacked him, leaving him badly injured.

Neighbours heard the commotion and rushed to help. They got Ahmed to the government hospital in Vijayawada, but doctors couldn’t save him.

You Might Be Interested In

Police have filed a case and are now digging into what happened.

Rape and murder of a 2-year-old in Andhra Pradesh

The case has shaken Andhra Pradesh. Kulvardhan, 30, the main suspect in the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl, turned up dead on Wednesday in Kanasanivaripalle Lake, Kurabalakota. Police say he took his own life.

He’d been on the run since Tuesday, right after police found the girl’s body stuffed inside a water drum at his house in Neerugattuvaripalli, Madanapalle.

Early Wednesday, officers pulled his body from the lake and brought it back to Madanapalle for autopsy and the usual procedures.

Things moved quickly after the girl’s body was found. She was a second-grader, just out playing near her home on Monday evening when she disappeared. Her family realised something was wrong and called the police around 7 that night.

CCTV footage proved crucial. Officers say the video shows Kulvardhan coaxing the child into his house. But here’s the part that stings: police actually went to his place around 1:30 in the morning, saw him apparently sleeping through a window, and left without going inside.

MUST READ: Maithili Thakur Takes A Sharp Jibe At Lalu Prasad Yadav, Compares Him To ‘Dhritarashtra’ In Fiery Maiden Bihar Assembly Speech: ‘The King Was Experienced But Blind’    

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 3:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Andhra Pradeshlatest india newslatest viral news

RELATED News

Eight Held After Shivaji Jayanti Procession Turns Violent In Bagalkote; CM Siddaramaiah Appeals For Calm

Ambala Horror Caught On Camera: Impatient Daughter Drags Elderly Mother Inside Home By Hair After She Struggles To Walk, Leaves Internet Angry

Politics Overshadows India’s AI Moment? 10 Indian Youth Congress Members Detained After They Stage ‘Shirtless’ Protest At AI Summit 2026, BJP Slams Congress After High-Voltage Drama

‘Don’t Smoke’ Warning Ignored: Man Sets Motorcycle On Fire At Raipur Petrol Pump As Flames Spread In Seconds; Shocking Video Caught On Camera

Maithili Thakur Takes A Sharp Jibe At Lalu Yadav, Compares Him To ‘Dhritarashtra’ In Fiery Maiden Bihar Assembly Speech: ‘The King Was Experienced But Blind’

LATEST NEWS

WhatsApp Rolls Out Group Chat History Feature: You Can Now Easily Share Old Messages With New Members, Check How To Enable It

Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Heated Domestic Row Turns Ugly, Woman Brutally Stabs Husband To Death After Fight Over Loud TV Volume

Retail Investors Storm Back In January 2026: Market And IPO Buying Frenzy Signals Fresh Optimism On Dalal Street, Hits 14-Month High- NSE Report

‘Five Heroines, Not One Shot’, Yash’s Toxic Teaser Sparks Heated Discussions On X: Netizens Ask, ‘Is This Really A Geetu Mohandas Film?’

Suryakumar Yadav Teases Abhishek Sharma By Checking His Pockets During Training Ahead Of IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 | Watch Video

Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur’s Wedding Date Confirmed: Here’s When The Couple Will Tie Knot, Grand Celebration Details Inside

Pakistan Players Suffer Massive Blow, Likely to Face Boycott at The Hundred Auction: Report

Meet Alexandr Wang, 29, Who Stole The Spotlight At The India AI Impact Summit: Meta’s Billion-Dollar AI Chief And Mark Zuckerberg’s Top-Paid Employee

Oppo Find X9s To Debut Soon: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, 100W Fast Charging, And Sony Camera Sensor, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Agra Dowry Shocker: Brother-in-Law Installs CCTV In Woman’s Washroom, In-Laws Demand WagonR And Rs 2 Lakh Despite Rs 15 Lakh Wedding

Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Heated Domestic Row Turns Ugly, Woman Brutally Stabs Husband To Death After Fight Over Loud TV Volume

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Heated Domestic Row Turns Ugly, Woman Brutally Stabs Husband To Death After Fight Over Loud TV Volume

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Heated Domestic Row Turns Ugly, Woman Brutally Stabs Husband To Death After Fight Over Loud TV Volume
Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Heated Domestic Row Turns Ugly, Woman Brutally Stabs Husband To Death After Fight Over Loud TV Volume
Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Heated Domestic Row Turns Ugly, Woman Brutally Stabs Husband To Death After Fight Over Loud TV Volume
Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Heated Domestic Row Turns Ugly, Woman Brutally Stabs Husband To Death After Fight Over Loud TV Volume

QUICK LINKS