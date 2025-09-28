Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu condoles loss of lives in Karur stampede

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday expressed heartfelt condolences over the loss of lives in a stampede at TVK chief and actor Vijay’s public rally in Tamil Nadu’s Karur that left 38 people dead.

In a post shared on X, Andhra Pradesh CM said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede at Karur, Tamil Nadu. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Moreover, Jana Sena Party also extended their deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide better medical care to the injured.

In a post shared on X, the party said, “Tragic stampede incident at Karur rally. The stampede at the rally led by actor, TVK @TVKVijayHQ party president Shri Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu state, is tragic. I am shocked to learn that, according to preliminary information, 33 people have died in this accident. The fact that six children are among the deceased is heartbreaking. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I urge the Tamil Nadu government to provide better medical care to the injured.”

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday expressed immense sorrow over the loss of lives in a stampede. As per a statement from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Office, among the dead were eight children and 16 women.

In a post shared on X, Tamil Nadu DyCM said, “The reports of lives lost due to being trapped in a crowd in Karur are causing immense sorrow. I convey my deepest condolences and comfort to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident.”

“Those who fainted after being trapped in the crowd and those whose health has deteriorated are being provided immediate treatment at Karur Government Hospital, as per the orders of the Honorable Chief Minister. In this critical situation, we urge full cooperation to be extended to the government’s actions and the medical team,” the post further said.

Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives.

In a post on X, Vijay prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the incident. “My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital,” Vijay posted.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims after 36 were killed in the incident.CM Stalin also announced aid of Rs 1 lakh each to those undergoing medical treatment in hospitals.

The Chief Minister further announced the formation of a one-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report to the government. In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. Terming the loss “irreparable,” he assured that the government is taking all necessary steps to support the victims.

“On receiving the heartbreaking news that 36 people, including eight children and 16 women, lost their lives in the crowd crush at the political campaign meeting of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam in Karur today (27.09.2025), I was deeply shocked and pained,” read the statement.

“These priceless lives lost have shaken all our hearts. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families who have suffered this irreparable loss. I have directed that all those admitted to hospitals for treatment must receive the best possible medical care,” it added. (ANI)

