Another Twist In Sunjay Kapur Family Dispute As Delhi High Court Summons Priya Sachdev, 22 Others In Mother's Trust Case

Another Twist In Sunjay Kapur Family Dispute As Delhi High Court Summons Priya Sachdev, 22 Others In Mother’s Trust Case

Priya Kapur: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued summons to Priya Kapur and 22 other defendants in a civil suit filed by Rani Kapur, seeking the cancellation of the Rani Kapur Family Trust, reportedly valued at several thousand crore rupees. The court declined to grant any immediate interim relief, including a direction to maintain the status quo over the trust.

Another Twist In Sunjay Kapur Family Dispute As Delhi High Court Summons Priya Sachdev, 22 Others In Mother's Trust Case (Photo: Pinterest)
Another Twist In Sunjay Kapur Family Dispute As Delhi High Court Summons Priya Sachdev, 22 Others In Mother's Trust Case (Photo: Pinterest)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 29, 2026 14:56:05 IST

Another Twist In Sunjay Kapur Family Dispute As Delhi High Court Summons Priya Sachdev, 22 Others In Mother’s Trust Case

Priya Kapur: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued summons to Priya Kapur and 22 other defendants in a civil suit filed by Rani Kapur, seeking the cancellation of the Rani Kapur Family Trust, reportedly valued at several thousand crore rupees.

However, the Court declined to grant any immediate interim relief, including a direction to maintain the status quo over the trust.

Court To Hear Interim Plea After Replies Filed

A single-judge Bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna clarified that the Court was, at this stage, only issuing summons in the main suit and notices in the connected interim applications. Observing that the trust was not a recently constituted entity, the Bench said the request for interim relief would be considered only after hearing all parties.

The defendants have been directed to file their replies within four weeks, following which the interim applications will be taken up for consideration.

Allegations Of Asset Takeover After Sunjay Kapur’s Death

Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, appearing for Rani Kapur, outlined the background of the dispute, referring to developments following the death of industrialist Sunjay Kapur in June last year. He alleged that soon after Sunjay Kapur’s death, Priya Kapur took steps to assume control over family assets.

According to the submissions, nearly 60% of the estate has allegedly gone to Priya Kapur, with the remaining 40 per cent allocated to the children, leaving Rani Kapur without any share. Gaggar argued that it was implausible for Rani Kapur to have voluntarily divested herself of all assets within months of her son’s marriage.

Claims Of Forged Signatures And Lack Of Consent

Gaggar further contended that Rani Kapur had earlier been the sole settlor, trustee and beneficiary of previous family trusts. He alleged that the disputed trust was created without her informed consent, claiming that the signatures attributed to her on trust documents were not genuine.

Emphasising the need for urgent protection of the estate, he submitted that there were serious irregularities in the handling of the assets.

Defence Calls Allegations ‘False’, Questions Maintainability

Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, representing Priya Kapur, strongly refuted the allegations, calling them a “complete falsehood.” He argued that the suit itself was not maintainable, stating that a trustee could not legally challenge the trust.

Sibal informed the Court that videographic evidence of notarisation and execution of documents, including signatures, would be placed on record. He also opposed the grant of any interim relief at the preliminary stage.

Counsel for other defendants similarly raised objections regarding maintainability and the inclusion of multiple parties. The Court observed that all relevant documents such as trust deeds, meeting minutes and financial records, would have to be disclosed and placed before the Court.

Grandchildren Support Rani Kapur’s Case

Advocate Saakaar Sardana, appearing for Rani Kapur’s grandchildren, the children of her daughter Mandhira Kapur Smith, submitted that they were beneficiaries under the original Dr. S.K. Family Trust but have since been deprived of their inheritance. He said they had approached the Court to safeguard their rights and were supporting their grandmother’s plea.

Court Registers Suit, Appoints Next Friend For Minors

After hearing the parties, the High Court directed that the plaint be registered as a suit and that summons and notices be issued in all connected applications, including those seeking disclosure and production of documents. The Court also appointed actor Karisma Kapoor as the next friend of minor defendants Samaira and Kiaan Kapur.

The matter will be listed again after pleadings are completed, when the court will consider the interim relief plea, including the request to maintain status quo over the trust.

Background Of The Legal Challenge

Rani Kapur has moved the Delhi High Court against her daughter-in-law Priya Kapur and other family members, alleging that the RK Family Trust was created without her informed consent. She has claimed that the transactions were executed when she was unwell following a stroke and dependent on her son for managing her affairs.

The suit alleges that she was assured her estate remained under her control, even as documents were signed without full disclosure or legal explanation. Rani Kapur has sought cancellation of the trust and restoration of her estate, alleging misrepresentation, undue influence and lack of informed consent.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 2:54 PM IST
Another Twist In Sunjay Kapur Family Dispute As Delhi High Court Summons Priya Sachdev, 22 Others In Mother’s Trust Case

QUICK LINKS