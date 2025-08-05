AP Launches India’s Largest Green Skilling Drive, Eyes Global Clean Energy Talent Leadership

In a significant step toward aligning workforce development with India’s renewable energy goals, Andhra Pradesh is set to launch the country’s largest green skilling initiative on August 6, 2025. Titled “Empowering India’s Green Future: Andhra Pradesh as the Talent Hub for Solar and Wind Energy,” the landmark event will be held in Vijayawada, bringing together top policymakers, over 250 industry leaders, and key development agencies.

Spearheaded by the Swaniti Initiative in partnership with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), the event marks a bold move to prepare thousands of youth across the state for employment in the booming clean energy sector.

As India targets 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, Andhra Pradesh—with an estimated 160 GW potential—aims to position itself not only as a leading renewable energy producer but also as a global hub for skilled green workforce.

Keynote speakers at the conference include Nara Lokesh, Minister for Human Resources Development, IT, Electronics & Communications, and Real Time Governance, and Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Minister of Energy. Their participation reflects the state’s firm commitment to building a future-ready economy anchored in sustainability, skill, and innovation—driven by the vision of Chief Minister hmm Nara Chandrababu Naidu Garu.

“This isn’t just a skilling event, it’s a mission to empower Andhra Pradesh’s youth to lead India’s green revolution,” said a senior official.

Highlights of the Conference:

• Panel Discussions: Three expert-led sessions with leading solar and wind industry players, who will collaborate with policymakers and training institutions to align skilling programs with market demand.

• Green Skilling Taskforce: Launch of a Private Sector Taskforce to connect Andhra’s talent pool with national and global green job opportunities.

• Inclusive Growth: Special focus on integrating tribal youth, women-led SHGs, and micro-entrepreneurs into the clean energy ecosystem, ensuring equity and access.

The initiative aims to transform Andhra Pradesh into the human capital engine of the global clean energy economy, with a Green Skill Development Roadmap under preparation. This roadmap will guide the scaling of training programs, modernization of skilling infrastructure, and creation of a resilient green workforce across the state’s districts.

As India accelerates its clean energy transition, Andhra Pradesh’s model is expected to serve as a national benchmark—demonstrating how sustainable development can drive employment, inclusion, and long-term economic resilience.

