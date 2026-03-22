Are Banks Closed For 4 Days During Ram Navami Week 2026? Check Complete March 23–29 Holiday Schedule Across India

As Ram Navami and regional festivals approach, bank customers across India are preparing for a long holiday stretch. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar 2026, banks will remain closed for four consecutive days between March 26 and March 29, 2026, due to a combination of regional holidays and weekend offs.

Both public and private sector banks, including major lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Punjab National Bank (PNB), will observe these holidays, though schedules may vary slightly from state to state. In some parts of India, banks will be closed on March 23.

March 23–29 Bank Holiday Breakdown

March 26 (Thursday) – Shree Ram Navami: Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi, and Shimla.

March 27 (Friday) – Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dashain): Bank operations will be shut in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Patna, and Vijayawada.

March 28 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday Off: All public and private banks across India will remain closed.

March 29 (Sunday) – Mandatory Weekend Off: Banks will be closed pan-India.

It is important to note that banks are usually operational on the first, third, and in some cases fifth Saturdays of the month, unless specifically marked as a holiday in the RBI calendar. This week, however, the fourth Saturday will also be a non-working day.

Digital Banking Services Remain Active

Even during bank holidays, digital banking services remain fully functional. Customers can continue to use internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and UPI payments without any disruption. Daily digital transactions, fund transfers, and online bill payments will continue as usual.

The RBI annually publishes its official bank holiday calendar, classifying holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and bank account closing days. While national holidays like Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti are observed by all banks, regional festivals like Ram Navami, Chaite Dashain, and others may vary by state.

Bank customers planning any financial transactions during March 23–29, 2026, should check with their local bank branch or official bank websites to avoid inconveniences during this extended holiday period.

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