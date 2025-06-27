Assam: Gas Blowout At ONGC Well Successfully Capped

After nearly 16 days of intense operations, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Tuesday, June 27 successfully capped the gas blowout at its RDS-147A well in Assam’s Sivasagar district.

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri confirmed the development on social media.

The well, located in the Rudrasagar oil field at Bhatiapar–Barichuk, had been leaking natural gas uncontrollably since June 12.

A special crisis management team from the United States was flown in last week to assist in the operation.

Puri announced on Friday morning that the blowout was brought under control at 11:15 am.

“ONGC has successfully capped the blowout of well RDS-147A at 1115 hours today.

This blowout started on 12th June and has been capped successfully within the shortest possible time following all the best practices,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Puri praised ONGC’s Crisis Management Team and international well control experts, who worked around the clock to neutralize the hazard.

“The operation was executed safely, without any injury, casualty, or fire, testifying to the competency of the crisis management team,” he added.

He also expressed gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state government officials for their continuous support during the operation.

The blowout, which began on June 12, led to the evacuation of more than 350 families from the surrounding area due to safety concerns.

The Assam government had set up relief camps and sought central assistance after the situation escalated.

A team of international experts from US-based well control firm Cudd Pressure Control was brought in to assist ONGC engineers in capping the well.

Specialized equipment and an extra-long boom crane were mobilized from Guwahati to remove heavy tubing from the rig and prepare for the final sealing operation.

The incident had a significant impact on local communities, with residents in affected areas facing potential health and safety risks from gas emissions.

Local authorities implemented precautionary measures and evacuation protocols while technical teams worked around the clock to contain the situation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the “extraordinary levels of perseverance” shown by Sivasagar residents, particularly those in directly affected areas, who cooperated fully with emergency response agencies throughout the crisis period.

