Assam Horror: 26-Year-Old Man Kidnaps And Rapes 4-Year-Old Girl After Luring Her With Chocolates, Victim Found In Tea Garden Later

Assam Horror: 26-Year-Old Man Kidnaps And Rapes 4-Year-Old Girl After Luring Her With Chocolates, Victim Found In Tea Garden Later

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Assam’s Cachar district after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
A 26-year-old man has been arrested (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 8, 2026 15:38:24 IST

Assam Horror: 26-Year-Old Man Kidnaps And Rapes 4-Year-Old Girl After Luring Her With Chocolates, Victim Found In Tea Garden Later

Police in Assam’s Cachar district arrested a 26-year-old man after he allegedly kidnapped and raped a four-and-a-half-year-old girl.

4-year-old girl raped in Guwahati

According to the FIR, the incident happened on March 4. The man, who knew the family, came to their house around 5 pm while they were out.

He found the girl playing alone, promised her chocolate, and took her to his house. Later, police found her near a tea garden around 7 pm.

Officers registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanghita (BNS).

They started searching for the suspect right away and quickly arrested him. Police said they’ve recorded the child’s statement, and she’s had her medical examination.

28-year-old woman gangraped 

In another case, seven men allegedly gangraped a 28-year-old woman and extorted Rs 10,000 from her in front of her boyfriend near Silchar, Assam.

The couple was sitting in their car when the men arrived in an SUV, questioned them, and then attacked. One by one, they raped the woman.

The survivor later identified two of the accused, and police have arrested them. They’re still looking for the others.

The woman filed a complaint after the February 19 assault, and police registered a case at Silchar Sadar Police Station.

The charges include gang rape, extortion by death threat, dacoity, criminal intimidation, unlawful acts by a group, criminal force to disrobe, and gestures or acts meant to insult a woman’s modesty, all under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 3:38 PM IST
Assam Horror: 26-Year-Old Man Kidnaps And Rapes 4-Year-Old Girl After Luring Her With Chocolates, Victim Found In Tea Garden Later

Assam Horror: 26-Year-Old Man Kidnaps And Rapes 4-Year-Old Girl After Luring Her With Chocolates, Victim Found In Tea Garden Later
Assam Horror: 26-Year-Old Man Kidnaps And Rapes 4-Year-Old Girl After Luring Her With Chocolates, Victim Found In Tea Garden Later
Assam Horror: 26-Year-Old Man Kidnaps And Rapes 4-Year-Old Girl After Luring Her With Chocolates, Victim Found In Tea Garden Later
Assam Horror: 26-Year-Old Man Kidnaps And Rapes 4-Year-Old Girl After Luring Her With Chocolates, Victim Found In Tea Garden Later

QUICK LINKS