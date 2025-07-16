“Babasaheb’s Name Used For Loot: BJP Alleges ₹145 Crore Scam In AAP’s Jai Bhim Scheme” ACB To Investigate, AAP Reacts

BJP-led Delhi government on Wednesday has accused the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of another serious scam. It alleges a scam worth crores of rupees in the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, a scheme named after Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

BJP has alleged a scam of a ₹145 crore in AAP’s Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana a flagship initiative designed to offer free coaching to underprivileged students from SC/ST/OBC/EWS and minority communities.

At a Joint press briefing, Delhi’s Home and Education Minister Ashish Sood and SC/ST Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh accused the former AAP regime of orchestrating large-scale financial misconduct during the pandemic, misused funds under the guise of academic welfare.

Ashish Sood said “AAP misused Babasaheb Ambedkar’s name to loot public money and rob underprivileged children of their future.“ Instead of empowering the marginalised, they enabled corruption.”

The scam unfolded between July 2021 and August 2022, a period when Delhi’s citizens were grappling with economic hardships due to the pandemic.

Originally allocated budget was ₹15 crores, the scheme saw a massive spike in billing, with coaching institutions submitting claims of ₹145 crores between July 2021 and August 2022. Shockingly, no due process was followed, and the AAP government subsequently asked these institutions to seek legal redress for payments.

Out of the 13,000 students for whom coaching claims were submitted, only 3,000 entries could be verified. The remaining records were either incomplete, duplicated, unsigned, or entirely fictitious., Sood added.

While the scheme was allocated a modest ₹15 crore initially, the reimbursement claims spiraled inexplicably to ₹145 crore—nearly ten times the original budget.

“Even if every verified student had taken a full UPSC course worth ₹1 lakh, the total cost wouldn’t cross ₹30 crore,” noted Sood. “Where did the rest of the ₹115 crore go? The answer lies in the nexus between AAP and select coaching centres.”

SC/ST Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh informed that LG has directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau( ACB) to investigate the entire scam.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a post on X said

“In the year 2020-21, serious financial irregularities have come to light in the “Jai Bhim Chief Minister Talent Development Scheme” run by the ‘AAP’ government. The budget for this scheme was only ₹15 crore, but the ‘AAP’ government pushed forward files with fake bills amounting to over ₹142 crore.

The Aam Aadmi Party has looted the future of Dalit children by seizing power in the name of Dalits. They have insulted Babasaheb’s ideals and tainted the sacred field of education with their corrupt policies.

Claims were made in the name of Dalit children who were supposed to receive coaching, without documents, applications without signatures, and the claims of many institutions were found to be 100% fake.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) will now investigate these financial irregularities. Very soon, the truth will be revealed.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which indulged in corruption in the name of Baba Saheb, will have to account for every single paisa. The politics of ‘AAP’ has always been about pretense in the name of Dalits, but when it came to fulfilling responsibilities, they did not hesitate to rob the very rights of those they claimed to represent. Now their true face will be exposed before the public.

Meanwhile Amid Allegations of a ₹145 crore scam under the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has hit back accusing the BJP-led Delhi administration of misusing investigative agencies for political vendetta.

AAP claimed that the past six months have witnessed a steady dismantling of the very systems that once powered Delhi’s public welfare model, education, healthcare, and basic civic services.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has attacked the BJP-led Delhi administration, pointing out that BJP so-called four-engine government has brought the functioning of the national capital to a complete standstill in the past six months. Despite enjoying all the power, the BJP has done nothing for the people of Delhi except weaponise state machinery to file case after case against AAP leaders.

