Home > India > ‘Tied To Tree, Poured Kerosene And Set Him On Fire’: Father Of 27-Year-Old Hindu Man Reveals Gory Details Of Lynching In Bangladesh

‘Tied To Tree, Poured Kerosene And Set Him On Fire’: Father Of 27-Year-Old Hindu Man Reveals Gory Details Of Lynching In Bangladesh

A 27-year-old Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, was brutally lynched in Mymensingh, Bangladesh. His father described the horrific attack, saying the mob poured kerosene on him and set him on fire. Seven people have been arrested, but the family says authorities have offered no reassurance.

Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das lynched in Bangladesh; father reveals brutal attack, seven arrested, family seeks govt assurance. Photos: X.
Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das lynched in Bangladesh; father reveals brutal attack, seven arrested, family seeks govt assurance. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: December 20, 2025 17:01:16 IST

‘Tied To Tree, Poured Kerosene And Set Him On Fire’: Father Of 27-Year-Old Hindu Man Reveals Gory Details Of Lynching In Bangladesh

The father of a 27-year-old Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, who was lynched by a mob in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district on Friday, has spoken publicly about the killing, expressing despair and helplessness in the aftermath of the incident.

Dipu was lynched amid widespread unrest following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. The incident has drawn condemnation from the Bangladeshi administration, which confirmed multiple arrests, even as the victim’s family says it has received no assurance from the government.

Family Heard About Dipu Chandra Das’s Killing Through Social Media

According to an NDTV report, Ravilal Das, father of the deceased, said the family initially became aware of the incident through Facebook before people in the locality began sharing details.

“We found out about it when someone told me he was beaten badly. Half an hour later, my uncle came and told me they took my son and they tied him to a tree,” Ravilal told NDTV.

‘Poured Kerosene and Set Him on Fire,’ Father Reveals Gory Details

Describing the killing, the victim’s father called it “horrible” and said his son was subjected to extreme brutality.

“Then they poured kerosene on him and set him on fire. His burned body was left outside,” he said.

Ravilal Das also said the family has received no communication or reassurance from authorities following the lynching.

“No one from the government has given any assurance. No one said anything,” he added.

Seven Arrested, Says Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus 

Bangladesh chief adviser Muhammad Yunus said on Saturday that seven people had been arrested in connection with the killing. The administration had earlier condemned the incident on Friday.

“The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven individuals as suspects in the beating murder of Dipu Chandra Das (27), a Sanatan Hindu youth, in Baluka, Mymensingh,” the Yunus administration said in a statement.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md. Limon Sarkar (19), Md. Tarek Hossain (19), Md. Manik Mia (20), Ershad Ali (39), Nijum Uddin (20), Alomgir Hossain (38) and Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46).

“RAB-14 conducted operations at various locations and arrested the aforementioned suspects,” Yunus said.

Bangladesh Government Condemns Lynching

In a statement issued after the incident, the Bangladeshi government expressed “deep condemnation” over the killing.

“There is no place for such violence in the new Bangladesh. No one involved in this brutal crime will be spared,” the statement said.

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 5:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

‘Tied To Tree, Poured Kerosene And Set Him On Fire’: Father Of 27-Year-Old Hindu Man Reveals Gory Details Of Lynching In Bangladesh

‘Tied To Tree, Poured Kerosene And Set Him On Fire’: Father Of 27-Year-Old Hindu Man Reveals Gory Details Of Lynching In Bangladesh

