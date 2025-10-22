LIVE TV
Home > India > Bengaluru's Unpredictable Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert Amid Heavy Rain

Bengaluru’s Unpredictable Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert Amid Heavy Rain

The weather conditions in Bengaluru are starting to intensify, with IMD’s yellow alert for the next few days. It is advised to stay indoors as much as possible. From heavy rains to severe water-logging, check out the what is the condition of the city now.

(Image Credit: Canva)
(Image Credit: Canva)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 22, 2025 09:28:58 IST

Bengaluru’s Unpredictable Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert Amid Heavy Rain

Bengaluru, known for its pleasant weather, is now experiencing unpredictable and heavy rainfall, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city. The alert will be active for the next few days in the city as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected around this time. 

It has been predicted by the department that strong rain will be accompanied by gusty winds, particularly during the day. The weather conditions will affect Bengaluru and several other parts of the city. 

 

The resident’s reaction to this untimely weather condition

 

Residents have already begun to feel the impact of the weather. Low-lying areas like Koramangala, Indirapuram, and several other parts of the city are facing waterlogging and slow-moving traffic after a heavy rainfall on Tuesday, 21 October.  It is advised that daily commuters plan their travel mindfully to avoid traffic and flood-prone areas. 

Despite the heavy disruption, people welcomed the untimely showers with happy hearts and enjoyed the day with their families, as it came with a slight pause to their daily intense routine, and also provided a great relief from all the pollution. 

 

IMD’s Advisory to the people

 

It has been advised to the residents to spend most of their time indoors during such weather. People must avoid taking shelter under trees and stay away from open water bodies, as these things tend to intensify during heavy rains and can cause destruction. 

Temperature-wise, the weather would be pleasant and mild, as is the city’s nature. The temperature will range from 29-30 degrees during the day and 20-21 degrees during the night, with high humidity levels. 

 

As the city figures out its condition, it is important to stay safe and cautious. 

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 9:28 AM IST
Bengaluru’s Unpredictable Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert Amid Heavy Rain

