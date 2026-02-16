LIVE TV
Bhiwadi Chemical Factory Fire: Seven Workers Burned Alive In Massive Blaze In Rajasthan – What We Know So Far

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, though initial reports suggest an internal ignition might be responsible.

February 16, 2026 12:27:36 IST

A massive fire broke out early Thursday morning at a chemical factory in Bhiwadi’s industrial area in Rajasthan, causing panic and heavy damage. The plant produced flames and dense smoke which local workers and residents used to activate their emergency alarm system while firefighters moved to the emergency location. 

Fire department teams worked to extinguish the intense fire while they protected nearby units from flames spreading to those building sections. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, though initial reports suggest an internal ignition might be responsible. According to media reports, 7 workers died. 

Authorities are currently inspecting the site to establish safety measures for businesses that operate in the industrial area while they have not confirmed any casualties from the incident. The incident disrupted nearby operations and raised concerns over fire safety protocols in factory complexes. 

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 11:48 AM IST
QUICK LINKS