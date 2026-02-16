Who Was Dhrumil Patel? Mumbai Businessman Dies After 10-Day Battle Following Horror Crash With Minor Driver In Vidyavihar

A 33-year-old Ghatkopar businessman, Dhrumil Patel, who was critically injured after a car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old rammed into his scooter in Vidyavihar earlier this month, died on Sunday evening after battling for his life for more than 10 days in hospital. His wife, Minal Patel (32), who was also injured in the collision, continues to recover at Zynova Shalby Hospital.

The accident occurred on February 5 near Somaiya College in the Vidyavihar area when a speeding Kia Seltos, allegedly driven by the minor, crashed into the couple’s scooter.

Dhrumil Patel, Wife Sustained Severe Injuries After High-Impact Collision

Both Dhrumil Patel and Minal Patel suffered grievous injuries in the crash and were rushed to hospital for treatment, PTI reported, quoting the police. According to officials, the SUV involved in the accident was allegedly owned by the minor’s father, Valji Raja Bhushan.

Police said the accident took place around 11.15 pm when the couple was returning home on their scooter after closing their shop in Parel. The speeding car, allegedly coming from the opposite direction, rammed into them with such force that both victims were flung several feet away, suffering multiple fractures and serious injuries.

They were initially taken to Rajawadi Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Ghatkopar due to the critical nature of their condition. Doctors had earlier stated that Dhrumil was on ventilator support and in an extremely critical state.

Dhrumil Patel Death: Police Action and Legal Developments

Based on a complaint filed by Dhrumil Patel’s uncle, Mahesh Patel, the Tilak Nagar Police registered a case. Investigations revealed that the SUV was being driven by a minor at the time of the crash. Police subsequently arrested both the teenager and his father for allegedly allowing him to drive the vehicle.

Officials stated that following Dhrumil’s death, relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to causing death due to negligence, along with provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act, will be added to the FIR.

The Juvenile Justice Board had recently granted bail to the 17-year-old, citing his upcoming board examinations as the reason.

Last week, police also said that several videos surfaced on social media after the Vidyavihar crash, allegedly showing the boy and his friends posing with expensive cars and performing car stunts.

