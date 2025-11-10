Big Policy Shift: Rajasthan Set to Scrap Two-Child Rule for Local Body Election Candidates

The Rajasthan government is preparing to issue an ordinance amending the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act and the Rajasthan Municipalities Act to remove the clause that disqualifies candidates with more than two children from contesting panchayat and municipal elections.

At present, the existing laws prohibit individuals who had a third child after November 27, 1995, from contesting elections for positions such as panch, sarpanch, up-sarpanch members of panchayat samities or zila parishads, as well as posts like pradhan, zila pramukh, councillor, chairperson, or mayor.

According to an official, the draft ordinance has been forwarded to the law department for review. Once approved, it will be presented before the Cabinet for final clearance.

How will this move benefit Political Leaders?

Currently, leaders from the BJP and Congress with more than two children are barred from contesting local body elections. Removing the rule opens the door for many seasoned or influential leaders who were previously disqualified, increasing competition in elections.

Critics argue that removing the rule could discourage family planning advocacy and might impact women’s political participation if male-dominated larger families dominate candidate lists.