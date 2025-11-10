LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc
LIVE TV
Home > India > Big Policy Shift: Rajasthan Set to Scrap Two-Child Rule for Local Body Election Candidates

Big Policy Shift: Rajasthan Set to Scrap Two-Child Rule for Local Body Election Candidates

The Rajasthan government is preparing to issue an ordinance amending the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act and the Rajasthan Municipalities Act to remove the clause that disqualifies candidates with more than two children from contesting panchayat and municipal elections.

Rajasthan Set to Scrap Two-Child Rule for Local Body Election Candidates. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Rajasthan Set to Scrap Two-Child Rule for Local Body Election Candidates. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 10, 2025 14:51:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Big Policy Shift: Rajasthan Set to Scrap Two-Child Rule for Local Body Election Candidates

The Rajasthan government is preparing to issue an ordinance amending the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act and the Rajasthan Municipalities Act to remove the clause that disqualifies candidates with more than two children from contesting panchayat and municipal elections. 

At present, the existing laws prohibit individuals who had a third child after November 27, 1995, from contesting elections for positions such as panch, sarpanch, up-sarpanch members of panchayat samities or zila parishads, as well as posts like pradhan, zila pramukh, councillor, chairperson, or mayor. 

According to an official, the draft ordinance has been forwarded to the law department for review. Once approved, it will be presented before the Cabinet for final clearance. 

How will this move benefit Political Leaders? 

Currently, leaders from the BJP and Congress with more than two children are barred from contesting local body elections. Removing the rule opens the door for many seasoned or influential leaders who were previously disqualified, increasing competition in elections. 

Critics argue that removing the rule could discourage family planning advocacy and might impact women’s political participation if male-dominated larger families dominate candidate lists.

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 2:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: local body electionrajasthanrajasthan local bosy electionsrajasthan two child policytwo child rule

RELATED News

Who Is Adil Ahmad Rather? J&K Doctor Arrested Over Suspected Terror Links In Shocking Faridabad Explosives Plot

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today (November 10) LIVE: Check 1st Bazi to 8th Bazi Fatafat Result Online, Full Winners List

West Bengal SIR 2025: How to Download Voter List and Link Your EPIC with Mobile Number Step-by-Step

Delhi Air Pollution Crisis: Citizens Storm India Gate, Demand Clean Air And Urgent Action As City Gasps For Breath

Are Schools and Offices Closed Today in Delhi-NCR Due to Pollution? Here’s What’s Open in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad

LATEST NEWS

Is Jimmy John’s Coming To India? Famous Western Snack Brand In Talks With Haldiram’s

Devisa Jewellery Launches in Delhi with Inaugural Offer of Zero Making Charges and Grand Rewards

‘Hawabaazi Karne Ki Adat Hai’: Tejashwi Yadav Slammed by Rajiv Ranjan Singh Ahead of Elections

Is Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dead At 89? Reports Claim Actor On Ventilator Support Amid Death Rumours

Panjab University Protest: Police, Students Clash Over Demand To Conduct Senate Elections, Watch

Crude Oil Rises To USD 60.20 After US Shutdown Ends, But Experts Warn Market Remains Bearish

“These Shameless People Are …”: Sunil Gavaskar’s Warning To Indian Women’s Team

‘Bihar will become the most developed state’: Tejashwi Yadav Promises Top Development Ahead of Phase 2 Polls

What Are Exit Polls, When Are They Released, And How Are They Conducted? Full Guide Ahead Of Bihar Election Results

Who Is The Next Captain Of Rajasthan Royals If Sanju Samson Joins CSK?

Big Policy Shift: Rajasthan Set to Scrap Two-Child Rule for Local Body Election Candidates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Big Policy Shift: Rajasthan Set to Scrap Two-Child Rule for Local Body Election Candidates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Big Policy Shift: Rajasthan Set to Scrap Two-Child Rule for Local Body Election Candidates
Big Policy Shift: Rajasthan Set to Scrap Two-Child Rule for Local Body Election Candidates
Big Policy Shift: Rajasthan Set to Scrap Two-Child Rule for Local Body Election Candidates
Big Policy Shift: Rajasthan Set to Scrap Two-Child Rule for Local Body Election Candidates

QUICK LINKS