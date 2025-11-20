LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adani donald trump Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adani donald trump Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adani donald trump Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adani donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adani donald trump Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adani donald trump Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adani donald trump Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers Bihar CM Nitish Kumar adani donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar Returns As Bihar CM, Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Take Oath As State Ministers

Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar Returns As Bihar CM, Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Take Oath As State Ministers

Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: While Nitish Kumar took charge as chief minister, the spotlight was also on the deputy chief ministers. Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were sworn in as state ministers, representing the BJP in the NDA coalition.

Nitish Kumar, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary (ANI)
Nitish Kumar, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary (ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: November 20, 2025 12:46:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar Returns As Bihar CM, Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Take Oath As State Ministers

Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar’s Chief Minister for a record 10th time on Thursday in Patna. The ceremony took place at the historic Gandhi Maidan and saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, and several other top NDA leaders.

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar took the oath administered by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Alongside him, senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, considered the OBC face of the party, also took oath. Other leaders sworn in included BJP’s Dilip Jaiswal, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Mangal Pandey, and JD(U)’s Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, and Shrowan Kumar.

The NDA government in Bihar is expected to retain most of the JD(U) ministers, while the BJP may include some new faces.

Smaller allies like LJP(RV) led by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, HAM-S led by Jitan Ram Manjhi, and RLM led by Upendra Kushwaha will also get representation in the new government.

In the previous assembly, the BJP had 15 ministers, JD(U) 12 including the Chief Minister, HAM-S had one, and there was one Independent minister. A JD(U) leader said that with the party’s MLA count rising sharply since 2020, they expect more ministerial berths this time.

The NDA achieved a massive victory in the Bihar assembly elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats. The BJP secured 89 seats, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM-S 5, and RLM 4. This win marks the NDA’s strong comeback in the state and reinforces Nitish Kumar’s long-standing position in Bihar politics.

ALSO READ: Bihar Cabinet 2025: Vijay Kumar Sinha vs Samrat Choudhary, Know All About Their Career, Net Worth, And Influence In Bihar Politics

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 11:41 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar CM Oath Ceremonybihar electionNitish KumarSamrat ChoudharyVijay Kumar Sinha

RELATED News

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony: PM Modi’s Gamcha Moment Grabs Spotlight Yet Again

Bihar Cabinet 2025: Vijay Kumar Sinha vs Samrat Choudhary, Know All About Their Career, Net Worth, And Influence In Bihar Politics

Bihar Cabinet: Full List Of Ministers From BJP, JD(U) & Other NDA Partners In The New Nitish Kumar Government

Nitish Kumar Sworn In as Bihar CM for Historic 10th Term: A Deep Dive Into His Socialist Beginnings, Big U-Turns, Ties With Lalu Yadav & BJP

Nitish Kumar Net Worth 2025 Revealed: JD(U) Chief Takes Oath As Bihar CM, His Assets Include Car, Flat, 13 Cows And…

LATEST NEWS

Shaadi.com IPO: From Matchmaking To Dalal Street; Is The Company Aiming Your Portfolios On Demat Now?

Watch: Harbhajan Singh Ditches India’s No Handshake Policy With Pakistan In Abu Dhabi T10 league, Video Goes Viral

Sonam Kapoor Reveals Second Pregnancy In Surprise Instagram Post; Anand Ahuja Jokes, ‘It’s Officially Double Trouble Ahead’

IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Mumbai Indians’ Costliest Players (2008–2025)

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: NASA Shares Latest Observations Captured Across the Solar System

Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar Returns As Bihar CM, Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Take Oath As State Ministers

Morning-After Pills: Usage, Side Effects and How They Actually Work

TCS Asked To Pay Complete Gratuity To Employee Forced To Quit Over Leaves Taken For ‘Critically Ill’ Father

Is Adani’s Big Move About To Spark A Mega Turnaround, And Is It The Real Reason JP Power Is Exploding?

Nitish Kumar Net Worth 2025 Revealed: JD(U) Chief Takes Oath As Bihar CM, His Assets Include Car, Flat, 13 Cows And…

Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar Returns As Bihar CM, Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Take Oath As State Ministers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar Returns As Bihar CM, Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Take Oath As State Ministers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar Returns As Bihar CM, Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Take Oath As State Ministers
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar Returns As Bihar CM, Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Take Oath As State Ministers
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar Returns As Bihar CM, Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Take Oath As State Ministers
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar Returns As Bihar CM, Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Take Oath As State Ministers

QUICK LINKS