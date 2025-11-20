Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar Returns As Bihar CM, Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Take Oath As State Ministers

Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar’s Chief Minister for a record 10th time on Thursday in Patna. The ceremony took place at the historic Gandhi Maidan and saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, and several other top NDA leaders.

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar took the oath administered by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Alongside him, senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, considered the OBC face of the party, also took oath. Other leaders sworn in included BJP’s Dilip Jaiswal, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Mangal Pandey, and JD(U)’s Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, and Shrowan Kumar.

The NDA government in Bihar is expected to retain most of the JD(U) ministers, while the BJP may include some new faces.

Smaller allies like LJP(RV) led by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, HAM-S led by Jitan Ram Manjhi, and RLM led by Upendra Kushwaha will also get representation in the new government.

In the previous assembly, the BJP had 15 ministers, JD(U) 12 including the Chief Minister, HAM-S had one, and there was one Independent minister. A JD(U) leader said that with the party’s MLA count rising sharply since 2020, they expect more ministerial berths this time.

The NDA achieved a massive victory in the Bihar assembly elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats. The BJP secured 89 seats, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM-S 5, and RLM 4. This win marks the NDA’s strong comeback in the state and reinforces Nitish Kumar’s long-standing position in Bihar politics.

