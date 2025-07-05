BJP Leader, Businessman Gopal Khemka Shot Dead, Six Years After His Son’s Killing

Gopal Khemka, a prominent businessman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, was fatally shot outside his residence in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan area late Friday night, July 4, 2025, around 11:40 PM.

Gopal Khemka Murder Captured On CCTV

The killing was captured on CCTV, making it very similar to the murder of his son, Gunjan Khemka who died in a similar attack six years ago.

According to the police reports, Khenka was returning to his home, Ramgulam Chowk from Bankipur Club around 11 pm. At the time of the shooting, he was waiting in his car at the gate of his residence. A bike-borne assailant directly approached and shot him in the head.

The attacker fled from the scene on a motorcycle, as seen in the CCTV footage. Multiple 9mm bullets were shot while the deceased was still in the car, city superintendent of police (SP) said, as per HT.

Police recovered one bullet and a shell casing from the crime scene, with preliminary investigations suggesting the use of a 9mm weapon.

Gopal Khemka Muder: Is It Linked To The Murder In The Family?

Gopal Khemka was a well-known figure in Patna’s business community, owning Magadh Hospital and holding interests in real estate and petrol pumps, and director of the Bankipore Club.

A similar incident happened with his son Gunjan Khemka, he was shot down in Hajipur, Vaishali district while going to the factory, in December 2018. As the muder is still under investigation, the link between both of the murders is still unconfirmed.

Gopal Khemka Murder Investigation

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage, which shows the assailant waiting near the gate before executing the attack in just six seconds.

Bihar’s director general of police (DGP) Binay Kumar has directed the Special Task Force (STF) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to assist Patna police for investigation. The murder is still under investigation and further folds in the story are yet unknown.

