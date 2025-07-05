Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal
Home > India > BJP Leader, Businessman Gopal Khemka Shot Dead, Six Years After His Son’s Killing

BJP Leader, Businessman Gopal Khemka Shot Dead, Six Years After His Son’s Killing

BJP leader Gopal Khemka was shot dead by an unidentified assailant outside his residence, six years after his son’s murder in a similar tragedy.

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 14:16:58 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Gopal Khemka, a prominent businessman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, was fatally shot outside his residence in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan area late Friday night, July 4, 2025, around 11:40 PM. 

Gopal Khemka Murder Captured On CCTV

The killing was captured on CCTV, making it very similar to the murder of his son, Gunjan Khemka who died in a similar attack six years ago.

According to the police reports, Khenka was returning to his home, Ramgulam Chowk from Bankipur Club around 11 pm. At the time of the shooting, he was waiting in his car at the gate of his residence. A bike-borne assailant directly approached and shot him in the head.

The attacker fled from the scene on a motorcycle, as seen in the CCTV footage. Multiple 9mm bullets were shot while the deceased was still in the car, city superintendent of police (SP) said, as per HT. 

 Police recovered one bullet and a shell casing from the crime scene, with preliminary investigations suggesting the use of a 9mm weapon.

Gopal Khemka Muder: Is It Linked To The Murder In The Family?

Gopal Khemka was a well-known figure in Patna’s business community, owning Magadh Hospital and holding interests in real estate and petrol pumps, and director of the Bankipore Club.

A similar incident happened with his son Gunjan Khemka, he was shot down in Hajipur, Vaishali district while going to the factory, in  December 2018. As the muder is still under investigation, the link between both of the murders is still unconfirmed.

Gopal Khemka Murder Investigation

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage, which shows the assailant waiting near the gate before executing the attack in just six seconds.

Bihar’s director general of police (DGP) Binay Kumar has directed the Special Task Force (STF) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to assist Patna police for investigation. The murder is still under investigation and further folds in the story are yet unknown.

Also Read: Thackeray Cousins Unite for Marathi Identity: Uddhav, Raj Join Forces in Mumbai Rally Today

Tags: bjpIdiaindiamurder
Advertisement

More News

India vs England 2nd Test: Will Rain At Birmingham Impact Day 4’s Play?
“Treated Like Cattle”: Palestinian Woman Exposes Brutal ICE Ordeal
Domestic Supply Chains Face Strain as Trump Prepares 12 New Tariff Order
Saturday Bank Holiday: All Banks Will Remain Closed Or Open On 5th July? Know Here
US President Donald Trump Hopes Gaza Ceasefire Likely Next Week
Muharram 2025: 10 Heartfelt Wishes You Can Share With Your Friends, Relatives
Raj Thackeray Thanks Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis For Thackeray Brothers Reunion
Mark My Words, PM Modi Will Meekly Bow To Trump Tariff Deadline: Rahul
Meghalaya Pressure Group Demands Amit Shah For ILP Extension
Who is Tania? Punjabi Actress’ Father In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Punjab By Unknown Assailants

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?