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Home > India News > BJP MP Urges Govt Rethink On Vacating Of Jaipur Polo Grounds In Delhi, Cong MP Backs Him

BJP MP Urges Govt Rethink On Vacating Of Jaipur Polo Grounds In Delhi, Cong MP Backs Him

Naveen Jindal has urged the Centre to review the eviction notice to the Indian Polo Association from Delhi’s Jaipur Polo Ground, citing its historic value. Backed by Rajiv Shukla and polo community voices, he proposed UNESCO heritage status as calls grow to preserve the iconic venue.

Naveen Jindal Urges Review of Jaipur Polo Ground Eviction
Naveen Jindal Urges Review of Jaipur Polo Ground Eviction

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: March 24, 2026 09:24:55 IST

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BJP MP Urges Govt Rethink On Vacating Of Jaipur Polo Grounds In Delhi, Cong MP Backs Him

Naveen Jindal, Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from the BJP, has urged the Union government to re-look at the eviction notice served to the Indian Polo Association to vacate the Jaipur Polo Ground in the national capital. The Jaipur Polo grounds, located close to the Prime Minister’s residence, serve as the venue for polo matches in Delhi. Jindal has made a pitch for the grounds to be declared as a UNESCO heritage site due to the location and historic significance of games played on the grounds. His statements made after a recent polo tournament conclusion got a lot of support from fans of polo who had gathered to watch the match. 

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Shukla also backed Naveen Jindal’s initiative. He issued a statement saying that the grounds should be preserved the way they are and used for purposes of sports. Shukla said he had been coming to the grounds for years and said they shouldn’t be taken over for any other purpose.

Sawai Padmanabh Singh, the captain of the Indian Polo Team, also spoke about the significance of the ground for the sport of polo. He said his ancestors from the royal family of Jaipur had donated the ground decades ago, and ever since then, iconic games of polo have happened here. He has also added that Polo is a game that has its origins in India. 

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The Jaipur Polo Ground was served an eviction notice by the Urban Development Ministry earlier this month, and now all eyes are on what the way forward will be given the opposition from the polo community and others to this notice.

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Tags: eviction notice DelhiIndian Polo AssociationJaipur Polo GroundNaveen JindalRajiv ShuklaUNESCO heritage demand

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BJP MP Urges Govt Rethink On Vacating Of Jaipur Polo Grounds In Delhi, Cong MP Backs Him

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BJP MP Urges Govt Rethink On Vacating Of Jaipur Polo Grounds In Delhi, Cong MP Backs Him

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BJP MP Urges Govt Rethink On Vacating Of Jaipur Polo Grounds In Delhi, Cong MP Backs Him
BJP MP Urges Govt Rethink On Vacating Of Jaipur Polo Grounds In Delhi, Cong MP Backs Him
BJP MP Urges Govt Rethink On Vacating Of Jaipur Polo Grounds In Delhi, Cong MP Backs Him
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