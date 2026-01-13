BJP Slams Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar For Skipping German Chancellor’s Bengaluru Visit To Meet Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

The BJP wasted no time on Tuesday, calling out Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for skipping out on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit to Bengaluru.

BJP slams Congress

Instead of greeting the visiting dignitary, both leaders headed to Mysuru to welcome Rahul Gandhi, who was just passing through on his way to Tamil Nadu.

R Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, didn’t hold back. He accused the Congress government of ignoring a major diplomatic opportunity just to keep their party bosses happy.

According to him, meeting the head of government from one of the world’s strongest economies should’ve been a big deal for Karnataka. But, he said, the state’s global reputation took a back seat to “political loyalty and high command pleasing.”

Misplaced priorities

Missed opportunities Today, the German Federal Chancellor visited Karnataka – a moment of immense diplomatic, economic and strategic significance for our state. Any other responsible Chief Minsiter would have personally ensured that such a visit was… https://t.co/pDjq5Oj6q2 pic.twitter.com/t8k981Q60K — R. Ashoka (@RAshokaBJP) January 13, 2026

ತಮಿಳುನಾಡಿಗೆ ತೆರಳುವ ಮಾರ್ಗಮಧ್ಯೆ ಮೈಸೂರಿಗೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಿದ ನಮ್ಮ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯ ನಾಯಕರಾದ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿಯವರನ್ನು ರಾಜ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯಿಂದ ಬರಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡು, ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಸಿದೆ. On his way to Tamil Nadu, our proud leader Shri @RahulGandhi stopped in Mysuru. I warmly welcomed him to the state and extended my best… pic.twitter.com/5TXO6EqzBZ — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 13, 2026





German Chancellor’s Bengaluru Visit Sparks Political Row in Karnataka

Meanwhile, Chancellor Merz spent his second day in India touring Bengaluru. He stopped by the Bosch campus at Adugodi and checked out the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering at IISc before flying out, according to officials.

Ashoka took to X, calling Merz’s visit a huge deal for Karnataka diplomatically, economically, and strategically. He said any responsible chief minister would’ve made sure the visit got the attention it deserved, especially since it could mean fresh investments, new jobs, and long-term growth for the state.

But while Merz’s plane touched down in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were busy meeting Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru. Gandhi was just passing through on his way to Ooty. Ashoka didn’t mince words: “Let that sink in.”

He called the whole thing more than just bad optics. To him, it showed a “deep disregard for the state’s interests.” Wrapping up, Ashoka said Karnataka deserves leaders who put the state ahead of the party, and progress before power games. In his view, Congress let Karnataka down.

