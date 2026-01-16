LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Embassy alert benjamin netanyahu Kite String Tragedy india aamir khan BMC Ink row Embassy alert benjamin netanyahu Kite String Tragedy india aamir khan BMC Ink row Embassy alert benjamin netanyahu Kite String Tragedy india aamir khan BMC Ink row Embassy alert benjamin netanyahu Kite String Tragedy india aamir khan BMC Ink row
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Embassy alert benjamin netanyahu Kite String Tragedy india aamir khan BMC Ink row Embassy alert benjamin netanyahu Kite String Tragedy india aamir khan BMC Ink row Embassy alert benjamin netanyahu Kite String Tragedy india aamir khan BMC Ink row Embassy alert benjamin netanyahu Kite String Tragedy india aamir khan BMC Ink row
LIVE TV
Home > India > BMC Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti vs Thackeray Brothers; Who Will Win Big As Results To Be Declared Today

BMC Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti vs Thackeray Brothers; Who Will Win Big As Results To Be Declared Today

BMC Election 2026 Results: Mumbai is set for the declaration of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results today, bringing the curtain down on a fiercely contested civic poll that has grabbed national attention. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, has positioned itself as the front-runner, aiming to consolidate its dominance in the city.

BMC Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti vs Thackeray Brothers; Who Will Win Big As Results To Be Declared Today
BMC Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti vs Thackeray Brothers; Who Will Win Big As Results To Be Declared Today

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 16, 2026 06:39:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BMC Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti vs Thackeray Brothers; Who Will Win Big As Results To Be Declared Today

BMC Election 2026 Results: Mumbai is set for the declaration of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results today, bringing the curtain down on a fiercely contested civic poll that has grabbed national attention. The stakes are high, as the outcome will determine control of Mumbai’s civic administration, which oversees the city’s infrastructure, urban planning, and public services.

You Might Be Interested In

BJP-Led Mahayuti Emerges As Front-Runner

The elections, held on Thursday, saw over 1.24 crore voters eligible to elect 227 corporators across the city’s wards. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, has positioned itself as the front-runner, aiming to consolidate its dominance in the city. Exit polls suggest that the Mahayuti could secure between 131 and 151 seats, giving it a clear edge over rival groups.

Opposing them is the alliance of the Thackeray brothers- Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), along with NCP (SP). The combined strength of this bloc is projected to win 58–68 seats, according to exit poll estimates. Despite being a formidable political force in Maharashtra, the Thackeray alliance faces challenges in regaining lost ground in Mumbai’s civic landscape.

You Might Be Interested In

Minor Parties And Independents Likely To Play A Limited Role

Smaller parties and alliances, including Congress, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP), AIMIM, and Left parties, are expected to secure 12–16 seats collectively. Independent candidates and other minor players may win another 6–12 seats.

Polling on Thursday passed off largely peacefully, with minor verbal clashes reported between party workers at a few booths. Over 28,000 police personnel were deployed across the city to ensure law and order. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were transported from secure strong rooms in Vikhroli and Kandivali to 23 counting centres this morning, where votes from all 227 wards are being tallied.

As Mumbai waits for the results, the focus remains on which alliance can cross the majority mark of 114 seats to form the civic administration. With the BJP-led Mahayuti seeking to maintain its dominance and the Thackeray brothers aiming for a comeback, today’s results are set to be a decisive moment in the political landscape of India’s financial capital.

ALSO READ: ‘Two Incidents Of Drone Spotting Reported In Jammu Sector,’ Says Defence Sources

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 6:39 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

BMC Elections 2026: Exit Polls Predict Big Win For BJP-Led Mahayuti, Here’s What Axis My India And JVC Say About Outcome

Aviation Safety Comes Under Scanner As Baggage Container Gets Sucked Into The Engine Of Air India Airbus A350 At Delhi Airport, Here’s How It Happened

Indian Coast Guard Seizes Pakistani ‘Al-Madina’ Boat In Indian Waters After They ‘Attempted To Flee’, Nine Crew Members Detained

BMC Elections 2026: Voting Ends With 46-50% Turnout Across 29 Municipal Corporations, Says State Election Commission

BMC Elections 2026: Can ‘Indelible’ Ink Be Removed With Acetone? Viral Videos Trigger Probe As Opposition Drama Heats Up Online

LATEST NEWS

India Issues Advisory For Citizens In Israel Amid Rising Regional Tensions; Asks Them To Follow Guidelines

‘Main Zabaan Pe Niyantran Rakhunga’: Yo Yo Honey Singh Apologises After Backlash Over Remarks At Delhi Show | WATCH

US ‘Shouldn’t Even Have’ Midterm Elections, Says Donald Trump; White House Clarifies He Was ‘Joking And Speaking Facetiously’

Benjamin Netanyahu Asked Donald Trump To ‘Postpone’ Strike On Iran: Reports

Kite String Tragedy In Surat: Family Of Three Dies As Bike Plunges From 70-Foot Flyover On Makar Sankranti

Donald Trump Unveils ‘Great Healthcare Plan’ To Cut Drug Prices, Insurance Premiums; Urges Congress To Act | WATCH

Internet Slams Junaid Khan–Sai Pallavi’s ‘Ek Din’ First-Look Poster Over ‘Using Original Film Poster And Translating Title As Is’

Why Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong Removed Indian-Origin LoP Pritam Singh? Controversy Explained

Prime Video Releases First Look Of Sophie Turner As Lara Croft In Tomb Raider; Fans Say ‘She’s So Perfect’, Others Miss Angelina Jolie

‘Our Son Is Innocent’: 16 Indian Crew Members Detained In Iran, Family Makes Emotional Plea To PM Modi

BMC Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti vs Thackeray Brothers; Who Will Win Big As Results To Be Declared Today

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BMC Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti vs Thackeray Brothers; Who Will Win Big As Results To Be Declared Today

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BMC Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti vs Thackeray Brothers; Who Will Win Big As Results To Be Declared Today
BMC Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti vs Thackeray Brothers; Who Will Win Big As Results To Be Declared Today
BMC Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti vs Thackeray Brothers; Who Will Win Big As Results To Be Declared Today
BMC Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti vs Thackeray Brothers; Who Will Win Big As Results To Be Declared Today

QUICK LINKS