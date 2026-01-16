BMC Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti vs Thackeray Brothers; Who Will Win Big As Results To Be Declared Today

BMC Election 2026 Results: Mumbai is set for the declaration of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results today, bringing the curtain down on a fiercely contested civic poll that has grabbed national attention. The stakes are high, as the outcome will determine control of Mumbai’s civic administration, which oversees the city’s infrastructure, urban planning, and public services.

BJP-Led Mahayuti Emerges As Front-Runner

The elections, held on Thursday, saw over 1.24 crore voters eligible to elect 227 corporators across the city’s wards. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, has positioned itself as the front-runner, aiming to consolidate its dominance in the city. Exit polls suggest that the Mahayuti could secure between 131 and 151 seats, giving it a clear edge over rival groups.

Opposing them is the alliance of the Thackeray brothers- Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), along with NCP (SP). The combined strength of this bloc is projected to win 58–68 seats, according to exit poll estimates. Despite being a formidable political force in Maharashtra, the Thackeray alliance faces challenges in regaining lost ground in Mumbai’s civic landscape.

Minor Parties And Independents Likely To Play A Limited Role

Smaller parties and alliances, including Congress, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP), AIMIM, and Left parties, are expected to secure 12–16 seats collectively. Independent candidates and other minor players may win another 6–12 seats.

Polling on Thursday passed off largely peacefully, with minor verbal clashes reported between party workers at a few booths. Over 28,000 police personnel were deployed across the city to ensure law and order. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were transported from secure strong rooms in Vikhroli and Kandivali to 23 counting centres this morning, where votes from all 227 wards are being tallied.

As Mumbai waits for the results, the focus remains on which alliance can cross the majority mark of 114 seats to form the civic administration. With the BJP-led Mahayuti seeking to maintain its dominance and the Thackeray brothers aiming for a comeback, today’s results are set to be a decisive moment in the political landscape of India’s financial capital.

