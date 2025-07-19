Bomb Threat Shocks 40 Bengaluru Schools; CM Promises New Law To Tackle Hoax Emails

In a shocking development, a bomb threat email was sent to more than 40 private schools across Bengaluru on Friday morning creating panic, chaos and flurry of emergency response activities at the affected schools.

Taking no chances, the police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) personnel rushed to the schools and launched a combing operation after evacuating the students.

The development shocked the parents and created confusion and chaos at all the affected schools. The bomb threat email was sent to several schools, including those in Rajarajeswarinagar and Kengeri.

Along with the police, the bomb disposal squad and dog squads also arrived at the schools and were carrying out checks and inspections at school after school.

The threat email had emerged from the id “roadkill333@ atomicmail.io”. The accused had stated in the email: “Hello, I am writing to let you know that I have placed several explosive devices (Trinitrotoluene) within the school classrooms.”

Further, it mentioned in capital letters, “I will erase every last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive. I will gladly laugh when I will watch the news. Only to see the parents show up at the school and to be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children. You all deserve to suffer. I truly hate my life, I will commit suicide after the news kick in. I will slit my throat and slit my wrists. I was never truly helped. Psychiatrists, psychologists, no one has ever cared, and no one will ever care. You only care about medicating the helpless and clueless humans. Psychiatrists never tell you that those meds ruin your organs or that they cause disgusting weight gain.”

The email further said, “You brainwash people into thinking psychiatric meds can help them. But, they don’t. I am living proof that they do not. You all deserve this. You deserve to suffer just like me.”

It might be recalled that on December 1, 2023, more than 15 private schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats through email and raised concerns. The threats had later turned hoax.

Following the development, tension prevailed in the premises of the schools. The threat was given on the official email IDs of the schools, and it came to light when the staff opened them in the morning.

K’taka CM to Moot New Legislation to Curb Bomb Threat Mails/Calls

Responding to the shocking development of a bomb threat emails sent to more than 40 private schools across Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the government has taken the incident seriously and is introducing new legislation to curb the spread of false information.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, CM Siddaramaiah said, “I came to know about the incident of more than 40 schools receiving bomb threats through email this morning. I have directed the police to verify whether it is a hoax.”

When asked about the rising number of false threats targeting schools, CM Siddaramaiah said, “We are bringing in new legislation to counter this. The law will be aimed at those who spread false information and provocative messages.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara, reacting to the development, stated in Bengaluru, “I recall previous incidents involving threats through calls and emails. We will verify today’s bomb threat email. We are not taking anything lightly, because we never know which threat might turn out to be real.”

Meanwhile, parents of students at the schools that received the email threats rushed to collect their children. However, most school administrations resumed classes after inspections or shifted students to other buildings on the premises and sent back the parents who had arrived to pick their children.

There were also reports of parents from schools that did not receive bomb threats rushing to pick up their children out of concern.

