BrahMos, Akash, Shaktibaan, Divyastra And More: India’s Military Might On Full Display at Republic Day 2026

Republic Day 2026: The Army’s advanced combat support elements, Shaktibaan and Divyastra, made their debut during the Republic Day parade as part of a transformation to introduce new battlefield structures aimed at closing the force’s capability gap to strike targets at distances ranging from 50 to 500 kilometres.

Artillery, the fastest-growing arm of the Indian Army, displayed its next-generation unmanned warhead arsenal through Shaktibaan and Divyastra.

What Are Shaktibaan and Divyastra Shwon At Republic Day 2026?

Mounted on specialised High Mobility Vehicles (HMV 6×6), the platforms reflect the Army’s emphasis on indigenisation and advanced battlefield capabilities.

Integrated surveillance and targeting systems fitted on these platforms represent a major step forward in the army’s transition towards technology-driven operations.

Shaktibaan, followed by Divyastra, is equipped with cutting-edge surveillance and targeting technologies.

Also Read: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Army Officer Who Became India’s Military Face During Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan, Conferred With Vishisht Sewa Medal

Together, the systems demonstrate advanced surveillance using swarm drones, tethered drone systems, and the indigenously developed hybrid UAV ZOLT. The UAV is used for tactical reconnaissance and for directing artillery fire with greater accuracy.

Their targeting capability is further strengthened by a wide range of aerial loitering munitions, including HAROP, Mini HARPY, Peacekeeper, ATS (Extended Range), ATS (Medium Range), and Sky Striker. These systems enable deep battlefield engagement, allowing the launch of swarm drones, long-range drones for see-and-strike missions up to 1,000 kilometres, and loitering munitions for precision strikes against critical targets.

The Shaktibaan vehicle was commanded by Lieutenant Raman Mishra of the 161 Medium Regiment, while the Divyastra vehicle was commanded by Subedar Kiran Medar of the same regiment, also known as BASANTAR RIVER.

Drone Shakti Segment At Republic Day 2026

The regiment’s war cry is “Second to None”

The Indian Army also showcased a range of indigenously developed unmanned systems, missile platforms, and artillery guns during the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path.

The Drone Shakti segment featured a lorry led by Captain Dibyojeet Mukherjee, displaying the Army’s growing capabilities in unmanned and autonomous systems. Developed by the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Drone Shakti reflects the vision of the Chief of Army Staff and Army Commanders towards self-reliance. The systems are designed to enhance operational capability across forward areas and represent a major step in battlefield transformation through advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, additive manufacturing, and quantum computing.

Drone Shakti showcased indigenous platforms developed by various Army Commands, including the engine-powered Kharga Chakra, Shakti Prahar, Navastra, Baaz, Sudarshan, Dhruva Prahar, and Adrushyam, along with the counter-drone system PRABAL. The display underlined the Army’s Atmanirbhar Bharat approach and its emphasis on technological self-reliance and future-focused military preparedness.

The parade also featured the Akash Weapon System and the ABHRA Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM).

Akash Weapon System At Republic Day 2026

The Akash Weapon System, led by Captain Aniket Ojha of the 128 Air Defence Missile Regiment, is India’s first indigenously developed surface-to-air missile system.

Designed to counter a wide spectrum of aerial threats, it has a surveillance range of 150 kilometres and an engagement range of 25 to 30 kilometres.

Integrated with the S-400 system, Akash effectively neutralises enemy aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial platforms. Inducted into both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, Akash stands as a flagship Make in India success.

ABHRA Weapon System At Republic Day 2026

Alongside Akash was the ABHRA Weapon System, also known as MRSAM, led by Captain Tanishk Sharma of the 501 Air Defence Missile Regiment.

A highly capable medium-range air defence system, MRSAM protects critical assets and field forces against aircraft, helicopters, and subsonic and supersonic cruise missiles. With surveillance coverage of up to 300 kilometres and an engagement range of up to 70 kilometres, it adds depth and resilience to India’s air defence network.

Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System

The artillery segment featured the Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System, led by Lieutenant Mehak Bhatia of the 40 Field Regiment. Indigenously designed and manufactured, Suryastra is mounted on a high-mobility 6×6 BEML vehicle.

The system can deliver guided rockets with precision ranges of up to 300 kilometres and can fire multiple types of rockets from a single platform, offering flexibility and rapid response. Recently inducted into service, Suryastra enhances the Army’s long-range firepower and swift strike capability.

BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile System

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system, led by Captain Animesh Rohila of the 344 Missile Regiment, rolled past Kartavya Path as a symbol of India’s strategic strike capability.

Developed under an Indo-Russian joint venture, BrahMos is a ramjet-powered missile capable of speeds up to Mach 2.8. With precision strike capability and extended range, it is one of the fastest supersonic cruise missiles in the world.

The system is deployed on a mobile autonomous launcher mounted on a robust Tata 12×12 high-mobility vehicle, carrying three ready-to-fire missiles. BrahMos has been inducted into all three Services of the Indian Defence Forces.

Dhanush Gun System and the AMOGH Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System

The parade also showcased the Dhanush Gun System and the AMOGH Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System. The Dhanush system, led by Captain Gaurav Pandey of the 871 Medium Regiment, is a 155 mm, 45-calibre towed artillery gun designed and manufactured in India by Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited.

With an accurate firing range beyond 40 kilometres, the system can fire a shell within 12 seconds and rapidly change position to evade counter-battery fire. Equipped with inertial navigation, autonomous gun-laying, and enhanced stability, it offers precision and reliability across varied terrain.

The AMOGH system, led by Captain Natarjan Siva of the 74 Field Regiment, is an indigenously developed 155 mm, 52-calibre artillery gun designed by DRDO in partnership with Kalyani Strategic Systems. Among the most advanced artillery systems in the world, AMOGH delivers exceptional firepower with a range exceeding 43 kilometres and a burst rate of five rounds per minute. With full gun automation, advanced fire-control systems, night-firing capability, and high mobility, it provides decisive battlefield dominance.

Republic Day 2026 Chief Guests

President Droupadi Murmu presided over the grand celebrations on Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, attended as the Chief Guests on this momentous occasion.

This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India’s remarkable journey. The celebrations feature an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country’s unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Republic Day 2026: What Is Prime Minister Modi Wearing? All About The Turban Everyone Is Talking About