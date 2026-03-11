Brain Dead Woman ‘Comes Back To Life’ After Ambulance Hits Pothole On Highway In UP, Family Cancels Last Rites, Doctors Stunned By Miracle

Uttar Pradesh, as they say, is not for beginners. Every day, a bizarre story emerged from the largest state of India. But this time, a rare and extraordinary incident has come to light. A 50-year-old woman from Pilibhit reportedly regained consciousness after an ambulance carrying her home hit a pothole, a jolt that her family believes brought her back from the brink of death. The news was first reported by Times of India.

Who is Vineeta Shukla?

The woman, identified as Vineeta Shukla, collapsed on February 22 while performing household chores at her home in Pilibhit. She worked as a senior assistant in the copy section at the judicial courts in Pilibhit.

Following the incident, she was first taken to the Autonomous State Medical College in Pilibhit. Due to the seriousness of her condition, doctors later referred her to a hospital in Bareilly, according to a report by The Times of India.

Vineeta Shukla Declared Brain Dead by Doctors

At the Bareilly hospital, doctors assessed Vineeta’s condition and concluded that her chances of survival were extremely low. She was eventually declared brain dead and discharged from the hospital.

Medical reports indicated that her brainstem reflexes were absent, and she remained completely unresponsive. Her Glasgow Coma Scale score had dropped to 3, far below the normal score of 15, indicating severe neurological impairment.

Doctors also observed mydriasis, a condition involving dilation of the pupils, further supporting the brain-death diagnosis. Her other vital signs were also deteriorating.

Ambulance Hits Pothole on NH-74

With little hope left, Vineeta’s family began transporting her back home. While the ambulance was travelling on the Bareilly–Haridwar National Highway (NH-74), it encountered a large pothole near Hafizganj, causing a strong jolt that shook the vehicle.

According to her husband, Kuldeep Kumar Shukla, the sudden impact led to an unexpected development.

Kuldeep told Times of India that the violent jerk appeared to revive Vineeta.

“I had told my family to prepare for the last rites since she was not breathing and her heartbeat was sinking,” he said.

However, immediately after the ambulance hit the pothole, her condition changed dramatically.

Kuldeep said that her breathing instantly returned to normal, prompting him to ask his family to cancel the cremation preparations.

Rushed Back to Hospital

After noticing the sudden change, the family immediately redirected the ambulance to Neurocity Hospital in Pilibhit for urgent medical attention.

Doctors at the hospital placed Vineeta under critical care and closely monitored her condition.

After nearly two weeks of treatment, Vineeta recovered sufficiently to return home.

Her husband described her survival as nothing short of extraordinary.

Kuldeep said she had “conquered death” and is now speaking normally with people.

Doctors Review Medical Findings

Dr. Rakesh Singh, a neurosurgeon at Neurocity Hospital, later reviewed all of Vineeta’s medical records, including her diagnosis and reports from the Bareilly hospital.

He told the outlet that during the earlier examination in Bareilly, doctors had found no brainstem reflexes, and Vineeta was completely unresponsive due to the extremely low Glasgow Coma Scale score of 3.

Her eyes had also shown mydriasis, confirming severe neurological distress, while her other vital signs were declining.

Subsequent medical tests conducted in Pilibhit revealed the presence of heavy neurotoxins in her bloodstream and lymphatic system.

