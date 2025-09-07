LIVE TV
Breaking: Mumbai High-Rise Fire, Blaze Erupts In 24-Storey Dahisar Building

Breaking: Mumbai High-Rise Fire, Blaze Erupts In 24-Storey Dahisar Building

A massive fire broke out on the 7th floor of a 24-storey residential building in Dahisar East, Mumbai, around 3 pm Sunday. Seven fire engines were rushed to the spot. No casualties reported so far as firefighting and rescue operations continue.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 7, 2025 17:22:26 IST

A fire broke out in a 24-story residential complex in Dahisar on Sunday morning. It triggered a rapid response from the side of the city’s fire department. Rescue team has done their part with efficiency

The fire reportedly happened at around 3pm on the 7th floor of the New Janakalyan Society in Shanti Nagar. Following the fire accident thick clouds of smoke came out of the building that panicked the residents at the place.

Over seven fire engines, in addition to other emergency response vehicles, were sent to the scene to fight the fire. Rescue teams are evacuating residents from the building. As per the latest report there have been no confirmed deaths.

This is a breaking and developing story.. more updates are about to come

