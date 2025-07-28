Home > India > BREAKING: SC Posts Justice Yashwant Varma’s Plea For Hearing On July 30

Supreme Court has posted Justice Yashwant Varma's plea for hearing on July 30, 2025, according to PTI.

Justice Yashwant Varma (Photo Credit- X, formerly- Twitter)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: July 28, 2025 12:59:00 IST

Supreme Court has posted Justice Yashwant Varma’s plea for hearing on July 30, 2025, according to PTI. Justice Yashwant Varma’s petition was heard today, July 28, 2025, Monday by a Supreme Court bench led by Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Mashi according to ANI. Justice Yashwant Varma has filed a petition challenging the in-house inquiry procedure & the subsequent recommendation of then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, for his removal from office. A report in The Times of India stated that Justice Varma’s name is described as XXX in the petition. 

For whom, XXX is used in the courts

According to The Times of India, the term XXX term is used in the records of Supreme Court and High Court to hide the identity of petitioner women who are sexually harassed or assaulted. It is also used to prevent the identity of juveniles and minors in the matrimonial custody battles. In many judgments, SC has asked all courts to not reveal the names of rape survivors in judgments. 

Why Justice Yashwant Varma is at the centre of controversy?

An Allahabad High Court judge, Justice Yashwant Varma was caught in the controversy surrounding the alleged discovery of a huge pile of burnt cash in the storeroom attached to his bungalow in Delhi, as per ANI. According to the Hindustan Times, it is said that the firefighters and police found a large stash of half-burnt and charred money involving some crores inside a storeroom on the premises.

CJI BR Gavai to not be a part of Justice Yashwant Varma’s petition hearing

In one of the huge developments in this case, CJI BR Gavai will not hear Justice Yashwant Varma’s petition. The CJI had said that it will not be proper for him to take up the matter and a bench will be constituted to hear the petition filed by Justice Yashwant Varma, as per ANI.

Also read: Cash-At-Home Controversy: Justice Yashwant Varma Uses Name ‘XXX’ In Supreme Court Petition

