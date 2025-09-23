"BRS will fight for farmers affected by the Regional Ring Road alignment": KTR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 23 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday assured farmers affected by the alignment of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project that the party would stand by them and continue to fight until justice is delivered. Farmers from Nalgonda, Suryapet, Gajwel, and Sangareddy constituencies, who claim to have incurred losses due to the revised alignment of the RRR around Hyderabad, met KTR at Telangana Bhavan.

According to a press release, former Minister Jagadish Reddy, public representatives, and leaders from the erstwhile Nalgonda district also participated in the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, KTR alleged that the Congress party had failed to uphold the promises it made before the Assembly elections. He recalled that senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, had assured that no one would be adversely impacted by the RRR project. “Farmers voted Congress to power, trusting those assurances. But after forming the government, they changed the alignment, causing extensive losses to farmers,” KTR said.

He criticised local Congress leaders for turning their backs on the farmers after assuming power and accused the current government of deliberately altering project alignments without consulting affected communities.

Highlighting the BRS government’s record, KTR said that agriculture and irrigation were top priorities during their tenure and that the farming sector had flourished under BRS rule. “Whenever there were land acquisition issues, our government engaged directly with the farmers, ensured rehabilitation and provided permanent solutions,” he said.

He accused the Congress of destabilising the lives of poor farmers by changing project alignments, as was previously done in the case of the Outer Ring Road and now with the RRR.

KTR announced that BRS MPs would raise the issue of RRR-affected farmers in Parliament and the Rajya Sabha. He added that the matter would also be taken up strongly in the state Assembly to hold the Congress government accountable.

Appealing to farmers not to lose morale or make rash decisions, he said, “BRS will stand by you until a scientifically designed and farmer-friendly alignment is implemented.”

KTR called for unity among the affected farmers and urged them to pass resolutions in their villages and boycott local body elections as a mark of protest. “Only then will both the State and Central governments take note and respond,” he said.

“Telangana Bhavan is a people’s garage. Farmers can always come here to consult legal experts, seek support, and get guidance,” KTR said.

KTR also spoke about the developmental achievements in Nalgonda district during the BRS rule, particularly highlighting the successful implementation of Mission Bhagiratha, which resolved the longstanding fluoride contamination issue.

He criticised the voters who believed Congress’ promises, stating they are now facing the consequences. “BRS will continue to support the farmers’ struggle. We will fight until the very end to ensure that the Congress party’s selfish decisions do not ruin the lives of farmers,” KTR added. (ANI)

