Campus Tension In UP: Allahabad University Student Groups Clash Over UGC Bill, Leaving Several Injured | Watch

Tension boiled over again at Allahabad University in Prayagraj after two student groups clashed over the UGC Bill. Things got out of hand fast, a heated argument turned into a full-blown fight, and several students ended up hurt.

Students Clash Amid UGC Bill Row

Someone caught the chaos on video, and now that clip is all over social media.

It started on Tuesday at Bargad Lawn. One group was talking about UGC issues when suddenly, about 30 or 40 students from another group showed up.

इलाहाबाद यूनिवर्सिटी में OBC-SC छात्र UGC पर शांतिपूर्वक चर्चा कर रहे थे। तभी ABVP के गुंडों ने हमला कर दिया। UGC नियमों का विरोध करना अपराध है या यह खुला जातीय उत्पीड़न?

क्या OBC-SC छात्र अब बात भी नहीं कर सकते? pic.twitter.com/WLwqh3lpdv — Sumit Kumar (@skphotography68) February 3, 2026

Campus Unrest in Prayagraj

At first, it was just words, but things escalated. Some students say the other group hurled caste-based slurs, and tempers just exploded from there. In no time, it went from shouting to shoving, then outright violence.

One side claims they were just having a peaceful discussion when the other group barged in and attacked them. Both sides took some hits. And in the confusion, a few students say there was misbehaviour toward female students.

As soon as word got out, police rushed to the campus. It took some effort, but they finally calmed things down. That video still making the rounds online, shows just how ugly the fight got.

Now, the university has launched an internal investigation. Both groups filed complaints with the Chief Proctor, and the Proctorial Board is digging into what happened.

They’ve also handed written complaints to the Colonelganj police station. Right now, police are looking into the matter, but they haven’t registered an FIR yet.

