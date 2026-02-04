LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aaron george Allahabad University donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad aaron george Allahabad University donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad aaron george Allahabad University donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad aaron george Allahabad University donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aaron george Allahabad University donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad aaron george Allahabad University donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad aaron george Allahabad University donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad aaron george Allahabad University donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad
LIVE TV
Home > India > Campus Tension In UP: Allahabad University Student Groups Clash Over UGC Bill, Leaving Several Injured | Watch

Campus Tension In UP: Allahabad University Student Groups Clash Over UGC Bill, Leaving Several Injured | Watch

Tension flared at Allahabad University in Prayagraj after two student groups clashed over the UGC Bill at Bargad Lawn.

Two Student Groups Clashed At Allahabad University Over UGC Bill (IMAGE: X)
Two Student Groups Clashed At Allahabad University Over UGC Bill (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 4, 2026 21:38:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Campus Tension In UP: Allahabad University Student Groups Clash Over UGC Bill, Leaving Several Injured | Watch

Tension boiled over again at Allahabad University in Prayagraj after two student groups clashed over the UGC Bill. Things got out of hand fast, a heated argument turned into a full-blown fight, and several students ended up hurt.

Students Clash Amid UGC Bill Row

Someone caught the chaos on video, and now that clip is all over social media.

It started on Tuesday at Bargad Lawn. One group was talking about UGC issues when suddenly, about 30 or 40 students from another group showed up.

You Might Be Interested In

Campus Unrest in Prayagraj

At first, it was just words, but things escalated. Some students say the other group hurled caste-based slurs, and tempers just exploded from there. In no time, it went from shouting to shoving, then outright violence.

One side claims they were just having a peaceful discussion when the other group barged in and attacked them. Both sides took some hits. And in the confusion, a few students say there was misbehaviour toward female students.

As soon as word got out, police rushed to the campus. It took some effort, but they finally calmed things down. That video still making the rounds online, shows just how ugly the fight got.

Now, the university has launched an internal investigation. Both groups filed complaints with the Chief Proctor, and the Proctorial Board is digging into what happened.

They’ve also handed written complaints to the Colonelganj police station. Right now, police are looking into the matter, but they haven’t registered an FIR yet. 

ALSO READ: Ghaziabad’s Sister Trio Suicide Over Korean Game Obsession: Girls’ Father Had Two Wives; Only One Sister Wanted To Jump, While Others…What We Know So Far

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 9:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Allahabad Universityhome-hero-pos-7latest viral videoUGC Bill

RELATED News

UK PM Keir Starmer Confirms He Was Aware Of Peter Mandelson’s Continued Relationship With Paedophile Epstein When He Appointed Him Ambassador: ‘He Lied Repeatedly To…’

Assi Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Takes On A Brutal Rape Case As A Lawyer In Anubhav Sinha’s Courtroom Drama, Fans Say She ‘Never Fails To Hit Hard’

Yumnam Khemchand Singh Takes Oath As New Chief Minister Of Violence-Hit Manipur After President’s Rule Lifted

Did Jeffrey Epstein Worship Demon Baal? What Sparked Fear Amid ‘Sacrifice’ Claims As New Photos From Sex Offender Island Released

Aadhaar Clean-Up By Government: Over 2.5 Crore Numbers Deactivated; Here’s How To Check And Verify Yours Step-By-Step

LATEST NEWS

How Amazon Plans To Use AI To Speed Up TV And Film Production, Explained

U19 World Cup 2026: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shine as India Crush Afghanistan to Reach Final

Campus Tension In UP: Allahabad University Student Groups Clash Over UGC Bill, Leaving Several Injured | Watch

‘No Reason To Believe Our Indian Friends Are Rethinking Oil Purchases’: Moscow Expresses Shock On India-Russia Oil Trade Amid US Pressure

‘Pretending To Sleep’: Indian-Origin Man Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting A Woman On US Flight, Faces Up To Two Years in Jail

What Is Anthropic AI And What Does This AI Automation Tool Do? New Update Leaves Markets Rattled After It Wipes Off Nearly $300 Billion

U19 World Cup 2026: Inspired by AB de Villiers, Aaron George Powers India to World Cup Final

After Putin Call, Xi Jinping Speaks To Donald Trump Ahead Of April China Visit- What’s Emerging Among The ‘Big’ Three?

Sun Is Angry Again: ISRO Warns Of Strong Radio Blackouts, How Solar Flares Could Impact India’s Satellites, TV Signals And Radars?

NTT DATA Business Solutions announces Transformation NOW! 2026 India

Campus Tension In UP: Allahabad University Student Groups Clash Over UGC Bill, Leaving Several Injured | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Campus Tension In UP: Allahabad University Student Groups Clash Over UGC Bill, Leaving Several Injured | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Campus Tension In UP: Allahabad University Student Groups Clash Over UGC Bill, Leaving Several Injured | Watch
Campus Tension In UP: Allahabad University Student Groups Clash Over UGC Bill, Leaving Several Injured | Watch
Campus Tension In UP: Allahabad University Student Groups Clash Over UGC Bill, Leaving Several Injured | Watch
Campus Tension In UP: Allahabad University Student Groups Clash Over UGC Bill, Leaving Several Injured | Watch

QUICK LINKS