'CBI Has Consented To Investigate The Matter….': Assam CM On PWD Engineer's Suicide

Assam CM has announced that the CBI will investigate the alleged suicide case of a 30-year-old assistant engineer with the Public Works Department (PWD) in Assam’s Bongaigaon.

There is a significant development in the alleged suicide case of a 30-year-old assistant engineer with the Public Works Department (PWD) in Assam’s Bongaigaon. On July 31, 2025, Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government has approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe into this case, as per the Hindustan Times. The Assam CM told the reporters that CBI has given its consent to investigate the matter and added that a formal notification will take 20-25 days. According to the Assam CM, it is because the process requires the approval of Ministry of Home Affairs. Mr Sarma said that the Assam Police would continue its investigation in the interim period. 

Congress had demanded CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of the PWD Engineer

The Congress had staged protests across Assam on July 27, Sunday. In the protests, the Congress had demanded a CBI probe into the PWD’s assistant engineer’s alleged suicide. The engineer was purportedly under immense pressure from seniors to “overlook malpractices” in the construction of a mini-stadium in Bongaigaon. The members of the opposition party held sit-ins and demonstrations in different parts of the state. They raised the demand for justice for the deceased’s family and a CBI enquiry into the incident.

What are the names of the accused in PWD Engineer Suicide case?

The PWD engineer had alleged in a handwritten suicide note that that she had been under intense mental stress due to constant pressure from two senior officials. The PWD engineer had mentioned in the note that they allegedly forced her to approve bills for incomplete work. The police registered a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, based on the note and a formal complaint lodged by her family. 

Who are the accused in the PWD Engineer suicide case? 

Dinesh Medhi Sharma, a recently promoted Superintendent Engineer who earlier served as Executive Engineer in Bongaigaon and Aminul Islam, a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) currently posted in Bongaigaon, are the accused in the PWD Engineer suicide case.

‘CBI Has Consented To Investigate The Matter….’: Assam CM On PWD Engineer’s Suicide

‘CBI Has Consented To Investigate The Matter….’: Assam CM On PWD Engineer’s Suicide
‘CBI Has Consented To Investigate The Matter….’: Assam CM On PWD Engineer’s Suicide
‘CBI Has Consented To Investigate The Matter….’: Assam CM On PWD Engineer’s Suicide
‘CBI Has Consented To Investigate The Matter….’: Assam CM On PWD Engineer’s Suicide

