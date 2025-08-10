LIVE TV
CBSE Approves Open-Book Exams For Class 9 From 2026-27, Cites NCFSE Rules

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approved a proposal to include open-book assessments in Class 9 from the 2026-27 academic session. As per an Indian Express report, the proposal was approved by the CBSE’s Governing Body at a meeting held in June.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 10, 2025 21:13:32 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approved a proposal to include open-book assessments in Class 9 from the 2026-27 academic session.

As per an Indian Express report, the proposal was approved by the CBSE’s Governing Body at a meeting held in June.

Proposal Involves Integrating Open-Book Assessments In Class 9

As per the report, the proposal involves integrating open-book assessments in Class 9 as part of three pen-paper assessments per term. It will cover core subjects like language, mathematics, science and social science.

The National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023 which is based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, mentions open-book tests as a possible form of assessment, stating that an open-book test is one where the students have access to resources and references (e.g., textbooks, class notes, library books) while answering questions.

The CBSE gave the green signal to the proposal after a pilot study showed “teacher support” for such assessments, the Indian Express reported.

Open-Book Assessments Cover Language, Mathematics, Science And Social Science

According to the minutes of the meeting, the proposal involves integrating open-book assessments in Class 9 “as part of three pen-paper assessments per term”, covering core subjects like language, mathematics, science and social science.

The CBSE focuses on developing standardised sample papers to ensure question quality and promote critical thinking.

