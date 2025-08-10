Champawat Mountaineer Virendra Singh Congratulated By Uttarakhand CM For The Mount Everest Expedition

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Champawat resident Virendra Singh Samant, who successfully climbed Mount Everest, at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office on Sunday. He is a mountaineer from the Indian Army and NCC cadets who has conquered the peak of Mount Everest.

The Chief Minister congratulated Virendra and wished him a bright future.

“It is worth noting that recently, under Mount Everest Expedition 2025, brave mountaineers of the Indian Army and NCC cadets had conquered the peak of Mount Everest. In which Champawat resident Under Officer Virendra Singh Samant was also in the NCC team,” the CM said.

Earlier in a day, a delegation from Bank of Baroda met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to contribute Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for disaster relief work in the Dharali and Harsil areas. The Chief Minister said that it is a commendable effort by the institutions to come forward to help the disaster-affected.

The Chief Minister today flagged off vehicles carrying rehabilitation and relief material to the disaster-affected areas of Uttarkashi from the CM’s residence in Dehradun.

(EXCEPT FOR THE HEADLINE, NOTHING HAS BEEN EDITED BY THE NEWSX TEAM, WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

Also read: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Donates His One Month’s Salary For Relief Work After Cloudburst