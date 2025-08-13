LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > India > CJI BR Gavai Assures To Examine A Plea Challenging Relocation Of Stray Dogs From Delhi

CJI BR Gavai Assures To Examine A Plea Challenging Relocation Of Stray Dogs From Delhi

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai assured on Wednesday that he would look into the ongoing issue relating to community dogs after a plea was filed challenging the Supreme Court's recent directions regarding their relocation.

Supreme Court Asks State Governments On Plea Seeking Strict Regulation On Betting Apps
CJI BR Gavai Assures To Examine A Plea Challenging Relocation Of Stray Dogs From Delhi

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 13, 2025 16:43:29 IST

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai assured on Wednesday that he would look into the ongoing issue relating to community dogs after a plea was filed challenging the Supreme Court’s recent directions regarding their relocation.

The CJI’s remarks came after a matter relating to stray dogs was mentioned before a bench headed by the CJI for urgent listing. Advocate Nanita Sharma has filed a petition, stating that two benches of the apex court have passed different orders on the stray dogs issue.

Supreme Court On Aug 11, 2025, Directed To Relocate All Stray Dogs From Delhi-NCR

The Apex Court on Monday, Aug 11, 2025, directed the Delhi Government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to relocate all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR within eight weeks and shift them to designated shelters.

Advocate Nandita Sharma said, “This is about the community dogs issue. There is an earlier judgment of this court, of a bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Sanjay Karol, which says there cannot be indiscriminate killing of canines and that compassion for all living beings has to be there.”

Sharma today mentioned the petition filed by an organisation named Conference for Human Rights (India), challenging a Delhi High Court’s order in its PIL seeking directions for sterilisation and vaccination of community dogs in Delhi as per the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules.

In August 2023, the High Court disposed of the PIL without issuing any specific directions, having recorded its satisfaction with the steps taken by the authorities.

Top Court Came On A Suo motu Proceedings Over Dog Attacks

It said that all localities should be made free of stray dogs and there should not be any compromise, while making it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets. It also ordered contempt proceedings against any individual or organisation that attempts to obstruct the authorities from carrying out the capture drive.

The order of the top court came on a suo motu proceedings initiated by it over a media report on the growing menace of stray dog attacks leading to rabies.

ALSO READ: Rise In Rescue Calls For Stray Dogs Reported By Animal Rescue Centers Post SC Order

Tags: BR GavaiStray dogsStray dogs relocationsupreme court

RELATED News

Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs Referred To Larger Bench, Here’s What The Court Ordered
Delhi Stray-Dog Removal Order: Case Now Referred To 3-Judge Bench Of SC, Hearing Postponed
Supreme Court Orders Rouding Up Of Strays, But Does Delhi Have Enough Shelters?
KTR Dares Bhatti to Prove Six Guarantees Implementation in Telangana Villages
Amid SIR Row, Rahul Thanks EC Over Having Experience To Have Tea With ‘Dead People’

LATEST NEWS

Why Is Fairyland Sofia Coppola’s Next Big Oscar Contender? Here’s The Release Date!
‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral
Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Hasina Faces Corruption Trial In Housing Plot Scam
Sanju Samson Trade Deal Fails: CSK Prioritizes Ruturaj Gaikwad And Ravindra Jadeja Over Rajasthan Royals’ Offer
Amid SIR Row, Rahul Thanks EC Over Having Experience To Have Tea With ‘Dead People’
Swifties Alert! Taylor Swift On Travis Kelce’s Podcast, When And Where To Watch?
Opposition To Decide On Vice President Candidate By Aug 18 Or 19, Kharge Tasked To Speak To INDIA Partners
Why Did Zoe Kravitz End Up Destroying Taylor Swift’s Bathroom? Actress Recalls ‘Ripping Up The Tiles’
Dewald Brevis Retention: CSK’s Big Decision For IPL 2026 Revealed
SC: Journalists’ Articles or Videos Are Not Prima Facie Sedition, Warns of Misuse of Good Laws
CJI BR Gavai Assures To Examine A Plea Challenging Relocation Of Stray Dogs From Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CJI BR Gavai Assures To Examine A Plea Challenging Relocation Of Stray Dogs From Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CJI BR Gavai Assures To Examine A Plea Challenging Relocation Of Stray Dogs From Delhi
CJI BR Gavai Assures To Examine A Plea Challenging Relocation Of Stray Dogs From Delhi
CJI BR Gavai Assures To Examine A Plea Challenging Relocation Of Stray Dogs From Delhi
CJI BR Gavai Assures To Examine A Plea Challenging Relocation Of Stray Dogs From Delhi

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?