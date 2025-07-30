Home > India > CM Patel To Attend Screening Of Film Showcasing Success Of Gujarat’s ‘104’ Health Helpline

CM Patel To Attend Screening Of Film Showcasing Success Of Gujarat's '104' Health Helpline

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is all set to appear in the screening of a film titled "CALL 104", highlighting the success of the state government's 104 Health Helpline, which will be showcased at a multiplex in Ahmedabad.

Published: July 30, 2025 22:17:12 IST

Who Are the Guests?

As per the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), on this occasion, CM Patel, along with other dignitaries, the film’s creators, and its star cast, will be present.

About 104 Health Helpline

Launched in 2019, the 104 Health Helpline and Suicide Prevention Helpline were introduced to provide high-quality health-related services, medical advice, directory information, and guidance, as well as expert psychological counselling to people struggling with mental health issues and feelings of helplessness.

The helpline has benefited numerous citizens statewide, with advanced technology ensuring the timely delivery of quality services to even the remotest areas. In the presence of the Chief Minister, the film will showcase the remarkable work carried out by the helpline team.

Thousands of lives have been saved through this helpline. Beneficiaries of the helpline will also share their experiences with the Chief Minister on this occasion. More than 7,000 suicide-related calls were responded to with proper guidance. Since the launch of the 104 Health Helpline until June 2025, citizens have received appropriate responses and clinical psychologist guidance for 7,372 suicide-related calls. These calls include issues such as mental illness, family matters, personal relationships, financial problems, medical conditions, physical/sexual abuse, education-related concerns, and others.

After receiving such calls, citizens are provided with appropriate counselling. They are later contacted for further guidance. The helpline team also conducts follow-up calls to ensure continued support. Citizens are guided until their lives return to normal and stable conditions.

Tags: 104 Health helplinegujaratGujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

