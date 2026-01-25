LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cold wave Alex Jeffrey Pretti ICE shooting federal officers Discombobulator IPL 2026 king cast snow storm weather forecast davos cold wave Alex Jeffrey Pretti ICE shooting federal officers Discombobulator IPL 2026 king cast snow storm weather forecast davos cold wave Alex Jeffrey Pretti ICE shooting federal officers Discombobulator IPL 2026 king cast snow storm weather forecast davos cold wave Alex Jeffrey Pretti ICE shooting federal officers Discombobulator IPL 2026 king cast snow storm weather forecast davos
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cold wave Alex Jeffrey Pretti ICE shooting federal officers Discombobulator IPL 2026 king cast snow storm weather forecast davos cold wave Alex Jeffrey Pretti ICE shooting federal officers Discombobulator IPL 2026 king cast snow storm weather forecast davos cold wave Alex Jeffrey Pretti ICE shooting federal officers Discombobulator IPL 2026 king cast snow storm weather forecast davos cold wave Alex Jeffrey Pretti ICE shooting federal officers Discombobulator IPL 2026 king cast snow storm weather forecast davos
LIVE TV
Home > India > Cold Wave Alert In North India: Dense Fog And Sharp Temperature Drop Expected Today, Travel Disruption Likely

Cold Wave Alert In North India: Dense Fog And Sharp Temperature Drop Expected Today, Travel Disruption Likely

Cold wave grips North India today as dense fog and icy winds trigger sharp temperature drop, raising concerns over road, rail and flight disruptions.

Cold wave grips North India. (Image Credit: ANI via X)
Cold wave grips North India. (Image Credit: ANI via X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 25, 2026 02:36:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cold Wave Alert In North India: Dense Fog And Sharp Temperature Drop Expected Today, Travel Disruption Likely

A cold wave has tightened its grip over North India today as icy north-westerly winds sweep across the plains, bringing a sharp dip in temperatures and dense fog that could disrupt road and rail travel, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned.

You Might Be Interested In

The alert comes after a recent western disturbance triggered widespread rain in the plains and heavy snowfall in the Himalayan region, setting the stage for freezing winds and biting cold across northern states.

Icy Himalayan Winds to Lower Temperatures Across Northern Plains

According to the IMD, the western disturbance responsible for rain and snow has now moved away, allowing cold winds from the snow-clad Himalayas to penetrate deep into North India.

You Might Be Interested In

Weather expert and Mausam Tak founder Devendra Tripathi described the Himalayas as “a giant refrigerator,” explaining that clear skies will lead to rapid heat loss at night and a sharp drop in minimum temperatures.

Minimum temperatures across parts of North India are expected to fall significantly today, intensifying cold wave conditions.

Dense Fog Likely to Disrupt Travel in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan

The IMD has forecast “dense to very dense fog” in isolated pockets across Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan today, raising concerns over visibility on highways and railway routes.

Commuters have been advised to remain cautious, as foggy conditions could delay flights, trains, and road travel, especially during early morning and late-night hours.

Delhi to Witness Chilling Mornings and Moderate Fog

In the national capital, the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 6°C and 8°C, with shallow to moderate fog likely during early morning hours.

While recent rain has provided some relief from pollution levels, damp conditions are expected to make the cold feel even more severe for residents and farmers alike.

Central India Also Braces for Temperature Dip

The cold wave is not limited to the northern plains. Central India is also on alert, with temperatures forecast to drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next three days, extending winter’s impact beyond the core northern belt.

Mount Abu Records Minus 7°C Amid Severe Cold Wave

Rajasthan’s only hill station, Mount Abu, has witnessed one of the harshest winter spells in recent years. According to ANI, the minimum temperature plunged to a staggering minus 7°C, the lowest this season.

Icy layers were seen covering ponds and water bodies, while frost formed on grasslands in rural pockets such as Salgaon and the Chand Mari firing range. Locals were spotted sitting around bonfires as biting winds continued throughout the day.

Tourists visiting Mount Abu expressed surprise at the extreme cold, with many resorting to heavy winter wear and hot beverages to cope with the frigid conditions.

Southern States to See Rain and Thunderstorms

While North India battles freezing conditions, parts of South India face a different weather challenge. The IMD has issued warnings for light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today.

Isolated heavy rainfall remains possible in these regions.

Advisory: Stay Alert as Cold Wave Persists

The IMD has advised residents to check travel schedules, remain cautious during foggy hours, and prepare for a cold, misty start to the day as winter reasserts its grip over much of the country.

Another western disturbance is expected to affect northwest India soon, which could further influence weather conditions in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Republic Day Parade 2026 Online Ticket Booking Closed? Check Offline Ticket Booking Options

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 2:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: cold wavecold wave North Indiadelhi weatherdense foghome-hero-pos-5

RELATED News

Republic Day 2026 Delhi Weather Update: Rain, Fog & Temperature Forecast for January 26

Upset Over No Work in Cong, Naseemuddin Siddiqui Quits Party, May Join ASP-KR If BSP Shuts Doors

CA Aspirant, IT Graduate, Priest Among 8 Arrested in ₹14.8-Crore ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam Targeting Elderly Delhi Couple in Their 80s

Five Minor Muslim Girls Booked in Moradabad for Allegedly Forcing 16-Year-Old Hindu Classmate to Wear Burqa, Conversion to Islam | Watch Video

IndiGo Takes Big Step After Massive Flight Chaos, Vacates 700+ Flight Slots Following DGCA Clampdown – What We Know

LATEST NEWS

From 19-Minute Leaked MMS Video To 7:11 Viral Clip: How Explicit Content Is Normalising Harm And Eroding Privacy- Is It Negatively Impacting Minds?

Who Was Alex Jeffrey Pretti? 37‑Year‑Old Man Shot And Killed By ICE Agents In Minneapolis Amid Immigration Crackdown

Watch: Shocking Videos Emerge From Minneapolis Shooting Amid Immigration Crackdown; People React Saying ‘Did They Kill Him?’

Sangli Fraud Allegation Case: Palash Muchhal Slaps ₹10 Crore Defamation Notice On Vidnyan Mane, Calls It ‘False And Outrageous’

Minneapolis Sees Fresh Shooting; Man Shot Dead By Federal Officers During ICE Operation Amid Immigration Crackdown

‘Never Got Their Rockets Off’: Donald Trump Reveals US Used Secret Weapon ‘Discombobulator’ During Maduro Capture Operation In Venezuela

Bangladesh Polls Slide Into Hate Speech, Jamaat-e-Islami Candidate Says Parliament Must Have ‘No Non-Believers’, Frames Election As ‘Quran Or Deviation’

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Hits ₹51.08 Crore, Beats Dhurandhar Opening Day, Eyes ₹100 Crore Weekend

US Losing Influence? Trump Says ‘China Will Eat Canada Alive’, Threatens 100% Tariffs If Ottawa Signs Trade Deal

Who Is Krishna Karunesh? Ex‑Gorakhpur DM Appointed As New Noida Authority CEO After Techie’s Death

Cold Wave Alert In North India: Dense Fog And Sharp Temperature Drop Expected Today, Travel Disruption Likely

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cold Wave Alert In North India: Dense Fog And Sharp Temperature Drop Expected Today, Travel Disruption Likely

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cold Wave Alert In North India: Dense Fog And Sharp Temperature Drop Expected Today, Travel Disruption Likely
Cold Wave Alert In North India: Dense Fog And Sharp Temperature Drop Expected Today, Travel Disruption Likely
Cold Wave Alert In North India: Dense Fog And Sharp Temperature Drop Expected Today, Travel Disruption Likely
Cold Wave Alert In North India: Dense Fog And Sharp Temperature Drop Expected Today, Travel Disruption Likely

QUICK LINKS