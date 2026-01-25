Cold Wave Alert In North India: Dense Fog And Sharp Temperature Drop Expected Today, Travel Disruption Likely

A cold wave has tightened its grip over North India today as icy north-westerly winds sweep across the plains, bringing a sharp dip in temperatures and dense fog that could disrupt road and rail travel, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned.

The alert comes after a recent western disturbance triggered widespread rain in the plains and heavy snowfall in the Himalayan region, setting the stage for freezing winds and biting cold across northern states.

Icy Himalayan Winds to Lower Temperatures Across Northern Plains

According to the IMD, the western disturbance responsible for rain and snow has now moved away, allowing cold winds from the snow-clad Himalayas to penetrate deep into North India.

Weather expert and Mausam Tak founder Devendra Tripathi described the Himalayas as “a giant refrigerator,” explaining that clear skies will lead to rapid heat loss at night and a sharp drop in minimum temperatures.

Minimum temperatures across parts of North India are expected to fall significantly today, intensifying cold wave conditions.

Dense Fog Likely to Disrupt Travel in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan

The IMD has forecast “dense to very dense fog” in isolated pockets across Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan today, raising concerns over visibility on highways and railway routes.

Commuters have been advised to remain cautious, as foggy conditions could delay flights, trains, and road travel, especially during early morning and late-night hours.

Delhi to Witness Chilling Mornings and Moderate Fog

In the national capital, the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 6°C and 8°C, with shallow to moderate fog likely during early morning hours.

While recent rain has provided some relief from pollution levels, damp conditions are expected to make the cold feel even more severe for residents and farmers alike.

Central India Also Braces for Temperature Dip

The cold wave is not limited to the northern plains. Central India is also on alert, with temperatures forecast to drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next three days, extending winter’s impact beyond the core northern belt.

Mount Abu Records Minus 7°C Amid Severe Cold Wave

Rajasthan’s only hill station, Mount Abu, has witnessed one of the harshest winter spells in recent years. According to ANI, the minimum temperature plunged to a staggering minus 7°C, the lowest this season.

Icy layers were seen covering ponds and water bodies, while frost formed on grasslands in rural pockets such as Salgaon and the Chand Mari firing range. Locals were spotted sitting around bonfires as biting winds continued throughout the day.

Tourists visiting Mount Abu expressed surprise at the extreme cold, with many resorting to heavy winter wear and hot beverages to cope with the frigid conditions.

Southern States to See Rain and Thunderstorms

While North India battles freezing conditions, parts of South India face a different weather challenge. The IMD has issued warnings for light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today.

Isolated heavy rainfall remains possible in these regions.

Advisory: Stay Alert as Cold Wave Persists

The IMD has advised residents to check travel schedules, remain cautious during foggy hours, and prepare for a cold, misty start to the day as winter reasserts its grip over much of the country.

Another western disturbance is expected to affect northwest India soon, which could further influence weather conditions in the coming days.

