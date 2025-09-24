'Coming to save infiltrators': Giriraj Singh on AIMIM chief Owaisi's Bihar visit

Begusarai (Bihar) [India], September 24 (ANI): Ahead of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s visit to Bihar, Union Minister Giriraj Singh alleged that he is coming to protect the infiltrators.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Giriraj Singh claimed that after Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, Owaisi’s four-day visit is aimed at saving Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants.

He said, “A few days ago, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav had undertaken a journey regarding SIR, meaning to protect the infiltrators. Now Owaisi is coming… These people are coming to save all the Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.”

Further, Singh noted that the NDA government in Bihar has worked for the Muslim community by erecting fences around graveyards and providing financial assistance.

“As far as Muslims are concerned, what Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi have done for Muslims has never happened in the country till today. Apart from Nitish Kumar, did Lalu ji do the fencing for graveyards? Gave a stipend to Muslim girls and boys? What justice will they offer? They are coming to instigate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi is set to sound the poll bugle with his visit to Kishanganj and stay in Seemanchal, Bihar, from September 24 to 27, where he will meet his supporters ahead of the Assembly elections.

Owaisi urged the people to join the political caravan and said previous governments have ignored the region socially and economically.

In a post on X, Asaduddin Owaisi wrote, “I will reach Kishanganj tomorrow and will stay in Seemanchal, Bihar until September 27, Inshallah. I will meet many companions, and Inshallah, many new friendships will also be formed.”

“Every previous government has ignored the people of Seemanchal socially and economically. There is only one solution to this: an independent political voice. I respectfully appeal to you to join our political caravan,” the post read.

Bihar is set to undergo Legislative Assembly polls later this year; however, the Election Commission has not yet announced the date. (ANI)

