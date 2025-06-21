Live Tv
Home > India > Congress MP Randhawa Hits Out At J-K CM Omar Abdullah Over Indus Waters Remarks

Congress MP Randhawa Hits Out At J-K CM Omar Abdullah Over Indus Waters Remarks

He stated that Punjab's border regions, including areas right up to the no-man's-land where farming continues today, are not only symbols of the state's resilience but crucial contributors to national food supplies. "That water is Punjab's lifeline," he said.

Last Updated: June 21, 2025 18:11:36 IST

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa strongly rebuked Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his opposition to a proposed 113-km canal to divert surplus water from the Indus river system to Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, emphasising Punjab’s historical and agricultural significance.

He recalled the challenges Punjab faced during Operation Sindoor, asserting that there wasn’t as much “Pakistani attack in J&K as there was in Punjab.”

Speaking in to ANI, Randhawa said, “One should not make statements that cast doubt on patriotism. Punjabis have never done that. And even during Operation Sindoor, there wasn’t as much Pakistani attack in J&K as there was in Punjab. Punjab was turned into a battlefield. The patriotism of Punjab, the strength of Punjab, and the strength of its agriculture — as long as Punjab remains strong, India remains strong.”

Randhawa said he was “sad” and “hurt” by the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister’s recent comments. “I don’t know in what context Mr. Abdullah made his statement, but I’m sad. Considering the relationships his grandfather, father, and himself have had with Punjabis and with Punjab, and the faith his father and grandfather had in Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple), I am hurt by his statement.”

He directly replied to CM Abdullah’s remarks: “Punjab should be given water because when India gained Independence, we used to beg to the world for (food) grain.”

The Congress MP underscored the historic significance of Punjab’s irrigation system, recalling the legacy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. “It is because of this water, and the three dams built there, and if they have even a little knowledge of history, they would know that the best canal system existed during Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s time. From Khyber Pass, where the Mughals used to enter and loot India, Maharaja Ranjit Singh blocked that route and stopped the Mughals from entering, turning the country into a capable and independent state. He ruled over Jammu & Kashmir for over 40 years.”

He stated that Punjab’s border regions, including areas right up to the no-man’s-land where farming continues today, are not only symbols of the state’s resilience but crucial contributors to national food supplies. “That water is Punjab’s lifeline,” he said.

Randhawa’s remarks come in response to CM Abdullah’s June 20 statement in Jammu, where he rejected the canal, citing Jammu’s drought-like conditions and questioning Punjab’s past support asking “Did they give us water when we needed it?”

(Except the headline, nothing has been edited by the NewsX team, inputs taken from ANI)

Tags: congressindus waters treatyomar abdullahsukhjinder singh randhawa
