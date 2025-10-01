Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised In Bengaluru, Here’s What We Know So Far

All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning for medical treatment. Despite this, he is scheduled to visit Kohima, Nagaland, on October 7 to address a major public rally at Naga Solidarity Park.

The announcement was made by Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir, President of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), during a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Kohima.

According to Jamir, the rally is expected to draw at least 10,000 people. The event will focus on the theme “Safe Democracy, Safe Secularism, and Safe Nagaland” and highlight key issues including youth employment, entrepreneurship, good governance, and road connectivity.

Jamir said the rally is not just a party function but a political platform to address challenges facing Nagaland and the entire Northeast region. He appealed to citizens, especially minorities, to participate and raise their concerns, which regional leaders will carry forward.

The rally will be followed by meetings between Kharge and senior members of the Congress Political Affairs Committee, Pro-Committee, and presidents of the District Congress Committees (DCCs).

Kharge will be accompanied by senior national leaders, including Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, the party’s Nagaland in-charge MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka from Odisha, and other prominent leaders.

Jamir also said that the rally marks the beginning of a wider Congress campaign in Nagaland. The party plans to take a strong stand on issues like the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), governance, and constitutional rights. He added that the Congress high command may invite other political parties to join on a common platform to protect democracy, secularism, and the future of Nagaland.

Akuonuo Miachieo, Co-Convener of the Organising Committee and General Secretary of the NPCC, urged citizens to cooperate and ensure the rally’s message reaches every household in the state.

