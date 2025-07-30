Congress slams govt after US President announces 25% tariff on India

Congress on Wednesday targeted the BJP-led government at the centre soon after US President Donald Trump announced tariff of 25 per cent on India saying all that ‘taarif’ (praise) had meant little.

Congress even recalled nuclear deal with US in 2008 under then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and said history will really kinder to him



In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh, who is also Congress General Secretary and communication incharge in a post on X said, “President Trump has slapped a tariff of 25 per cent plus penalty on imports from India. All that taarif between him and Howdy Modi has meant little.”

India’s Main Opposition Party Takes Jibe at the Government

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP said that Modi thought that if he kept quiet on the insults that the US President has hurled on India — the 30 claims of stopping Operation Sindoor, the special lunch for the Pakistan Army Chief whose inflammatory remarks provided the immediate backdrop to the brutal Pahalgam terror attacks, and US support for financial packages to Pakistan from the IMF and the World Bank — India would get special treatment at the hands of President Trump.

“Clearly that has not happened,” he said.

The Congress leader also asked the Prime Minister that he should take inspiration from Indira Gandhi and stand up to the US President.

Even Pawan Khera, who is Congress media and publicity department chairman slammed the government and recalled the contribution of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for nuclear deal and recalled his words that “history will be kinder to him”.

In a post on X, Khera slammed the Prime Minister and said: “2008: India wins a once-in-a-generation nuclear waiver—no tariffs, no arm-twisting, just pure diplomacy.”

Taking a dig at the government, he pointed out: “2025: the same ‘strategic partner’ slaps a 25 per cent MAGATax on Indian exports, while China gets a grace period. So much for ‘personal chemistry’, that PM Modi boasts about.”

Donald Trump Says India Will Pay 25% Tariff From August 1

“Turns out a Rs 100-crore Namaste Trump stadium hug can’t buy what serious statecraft did: real leverage,” the Congress leader said.

Recalling Manmohan Singh’s contributions, he said: “Dr Sahib, you were right — History will be indeed kinder to you, sir.”

The remarks from Congress came after the US President on Wednesday announced 25 per cent tariff on India effective August 1.

Trump said: “Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country.

“Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine — all things not good! India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25 per cent, plus a penalty for the above, starting on August 1,” Trump added.

