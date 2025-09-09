CP Radhakrishnan Education: What Are The Educational Qualifications Of India’s Vice President?

The Governor of Maharashtra and NDA nominee Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan has been elected India’s new Vice President. He has defeated India’s nominee and former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy. CP Radhakrishnan has received 452 first preference votes while B Sudershan Reddy has received 300 votes. This space articulates all the information related to the educational qualifications of CP Radhakrishnan. Mr Radhakrishnan had graduated from Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu’s V. O. Chidambaram College with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA). Apart from Mr Radhakrishnan’s academic achievements, he has shown impeccable talent in sports as well at a young age by winning a college-level table tennis championship.

What is the net worth of CP Radhakrishnan?

CP Radhakrishnan owns assets with a value of more than Rs 67 crore. According to his election affadavit, he does not own any personal vehicle- neither a car nor a bike. Mr Radhakrishnan is known for his investments in real estate and textiles. The sectors in which he has stakes include the Spice Textile, Guhan Textile Millls, and Parani Spinning Mills, among others as reported in Oneindia.

What is the worth of CP Radhakrishnan’s movable assets?

The 2019 Lok Sabha affidavit of CP Radhakrishnan reveals that the total worth of his movable assets is Rs 7.31 crore. The movable assets include the: Cash: Rs 6,87,090 (self) and Rs 18,15,651 (with wife).

Bank deposits: Rs 6,53,807

Bonds & shares: Rs 1.28 crore.

Insurance policies: Rs 1.36 crore

Jewellery: His wife owns 1,284.71 grams of gold worth Rs 31.5 lakh

152.25 carats of diamonds valued at Rs 1.06 crore.



What is the worth of CP Radhakrishnan’s immovable assets?

CP Radhakrishnan’s immovable assets are valued at over Rs 48 crore. These include-

Agricultural land: Rs 35.09 crore

Non-agricultural land: Rs 5.30 crore

Commercial building: Rs 6.63 crore

Residential house in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu: Rs 1.50 crore

CP Radhakrishnan also has liabilities worth Rs 2.36 crore in loans.

