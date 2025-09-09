LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
Home > India > CP Radhakrishnan Education: What Are The Educational Qualifications Of India’s Vice President?

CP Radhakrishnan Education: What Are The Educational Qualifications Of India’s Vice President?

India's Vice President had graduated from Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu's V. O. Chidambaram College with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).

Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan (Photo Credit- x.com/CPRGuv)
Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan (Photo Credit- x.com/CPRGuv)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 9, 2025 21:54:09 IST

The Governor of Maharashtra and NDA nominee Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan has been elected India’s new Vice President. He has defeated India’s nominee and former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy. CP Radhakrishnan has received 452 first preference votes while B Sudershan Reddy has received 300 votes. This space articulates all the information related to the educational qualifications of CP Radhakrishnan. Mr Radhakrishnan had graduated from Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu’s V. O. Chidambaram College with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA). Apart from Mr Radhakrishnan’s academic achievements, he has shown impeccable talent in sports as well at a young age by winning a college-level table tennis championship. 

What is the net worth of CP Radhakrishnan?

CP Radhakrishnan owns assets with a value of more than Rs 67 crore. According to his election affadavit, he does not own any personal vehicle- neither a car nor a bike. Mr Radhakrishnan is known for his investments in real estate and textiles. The sectors in which he has stakes include the Spice Textile, Guhan Textile Millls, and Parani Spinning Mills, among others as reported in Oneindia. 

What is the worth of CP Radhakrishnan’s movable assets?

The 2019 Lok Sabha affidavit of CP Radhakrishnan reveals that the total worth of his movable assets is Rs 7.31 crore. The movable assets include the: Cash: Rs 6,87,090 (self) and Rs 18,15,651 (with wife). 

Bank deposits: Rs 6,53,807

Bonds & shares: Rs 1.28 crore. 

Insurance policies: Rs 1.36 crore

Jewellery: His wife owns 1,284.71 grams of gold worth Rs 31.5 lakh

152.25 carats of diamonds valued at Rs 1.06 crore.

What is the worth of CP Radhakrishnan’s immovable assets?

CP Radhakrishnan’s immovable assets are valued at over Rs 48 crore. These include-

Agricultural land: Rs 35.09 crore

Non-agricultural land: Rs 5.30 crore

Commercial building: Rs 6.63 crore

Residential house in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu: Rs 1.50 crore

CP Radhakrishnan also has liabilities worth Rs 2.36 crore in loans.

Also read: C P Radhakrishnan, Maharashtra Governor and NDA nominee, Appointed As The New Vice President of India

Tags: CP Radhakrishnan EducationCP Radhakrishnan educational qualificationsCP Radhakrishnan news

RELATED News

CP Radhakrishnan Net Worth: What Are The Financial Assets Of India’s New Vice President?
C P Radhakrishnan, Maharashtra Governor and NDA nominee, Appointed As The New Vice President of India
PM Modi conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas of Punjab, meets affected in Gurdaspur
Three Indian Army Soldiers Martyred in Siachen Avalanche, Rescue Efforts Continue
Himachal Pradesh Flood Disaster: Financial Assistance Of Rs 1500 Crore Announced By Prime Minister Narendra Modi

LATEST NEWS

Butterfly vs Moth: How To Identify Them Easily With Their Unique Traits
Nepal In Crisis: Who Rules When Both PM And President Step Down?
Taurian MPS IPO Subscription Day 1: Retail Investors Are In, But Where Are The Big Fish?
‘Jwal In Nepal’ Massive Violence Today: From PM Oli, President Resignation To Burning Alive Of Ex PM’s Wife, A Recap Of The Day
Amanta Healthcare Share Price Surges To Rs.141.75 On Listing Day: Is This Just The Beginning?
CP Radhakrishnan Education: What Are The Educational Qualifications Of India’s Vice President?
How Much Will Karisma Kapoor’s Children Inherit From Sunjay Kapur’s Massive Rs.30,000 Crore Fortune? Actress’ Kids Knock On Court’s Door
Daily Horoscope For September 10, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Be Cautious Of Quick Profit Scams
How To Make Banana Coffee: The Korean Viral Drink Taking Over The World
Indian Cancer Society, Delhi Branch Concludes Successful Annual Seminar on ‘Aging and Cancer’
CP Radhakrishnan Education: What Are The Educational Qualifications Of India’s Vice President?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CP Radhakrishnan Education: What Are The Educational Qualifications Of India’s Vice President?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CP Radhakrishnan Education: What Are The Educational Qualifications Of India’s Vice President?
CP Radhakrishnan Education: What Are The Educational Qualifications Of India’s Vice President?
CP Radhakrishnan Education: What Are The Educational Qualifications Of India’s Vice President?
CP Radhakrishnan Education: What Are The Educational Qualifications Of India’s Vice President?

QUICK LINKS