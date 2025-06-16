Live Tv
Home > India > PM Modi Earns Cyprus’ Highest Honour As Cyprus Rolls Out Red Carpet, Awarded Grand Cross Of Makarios III

PM Modi Earns Cyprus’ Highest Honour As Cyprus Rolls Out Red Carpet, Awarded Grand Cross Of Makarios III

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 13:46:16 IST

President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, conferred the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, marking Cyprus’ highest civilian honour. The award recognises Prime Minister Modi’s significant contributions to strengthening bilateral relations between India and Cyprus. President Christodoulides presented the prestigious honour during Prime Minister Modi’s visit, highlighting India’s growing global influence and diplomatic ties.

The Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III is awarded to distinguished leaders who have made impactful contributions to international cooperation. Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed India’s commitment to deepening ties with Cyprus.



PM Modi Expresses Confidence In Strengthening India-Cyprus Partnership

 During his address in Cyprus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his commitment to advancing India-Cyprus relations.

He stated, “…I am confident that in the time to come, our active partnership will touch new heights. Together, we will not only strengthen the progress of our two nations but also contribute towards building a peaceful and secure global environment…” His remarks underscored India’s dedication to deepening bilateral cooperation and contributing to global peace. PM Modi’s message resonated with the shared vision of both countries for stronger diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties in the years ahead.

(This Is A Developing Story)

Tags: pm modi in cyprus
